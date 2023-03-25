Colorado Springs man sentenced to prison in wife's death after judge refuses to revoke plea deal

Mar. 24—"All I want is a chance to fight for my life at trial, I did not kill my wife, I am an innocent man."

That was William Cruz's plea to 4th Judicial District Judge Monica Gomez on Friday afternoon as he requested that she consider revoking his guilty plea of killing his wife that was entered only a few months prior.

Cruz, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year in the death of his wife, Masany Cruz, 29, in September 2021 and was facing up to 48 years in prison as part of the plea agreement.

Previous reporting from The Gazette outlines that William Cruz strangled his wife in front of his 5-year-old daughter as she fought to stop him. He then fled with his children to Sag Harbor, N.Y., telling friends and family that he and his wife had separated and did so while using his wife's phone to communicate with them to pretend as if she was still alive.

"I was taking Daddy's hands off of her," Cruz's daughter told police, but her father ordered her to "get off" and go to her room with her dog, according to arrest records.

Colorado Springs police found Masany Cruz's body in the couple's apartment on Oct. 12, 2021.

In July 2022 William Cruz pleaded not guilty to all charges, but on Jan. 6 of this year, he accepted a plea agreement along with an admission of guilt:

"My wife told me she was leaving me for another man at which point I became so enraged I strangled my wife," William Cruz said while accepting the plea deal.

Prosecutors, who strongly objected to the revoking of the plea deal, on Friday had William Cruz confirm those statements.

"Yes, I was forced (to say that) or the deal would be taken away," Cruz said in cross examination. "I was told it (the plea deal) was better than life so I should take it."

William Cruz said multiple times that his attorneys, Max Shapiro and David Donnelly, essentially forced him to accept the plea deal because if he went to trial and, "ran the defense that I wanted to run," he would certainly get life in prison.

Story continues

After hearing testimony from William Cruz, Gomez spoke with him and his attorneys privately for nearly 20 minutes before having everyone return to the courtroom, where she denied the motion to revoke the plea deal. Sentencing followed.

Several members of Masany Cruz's family spoke to the judge, asking that William Cruz receive the harshest possible sentence.

"He (William Cruz) has broken our hearts ... and he has done great damage to our grandchildren," Masany Cruz's father said to the court in Spanish. "She wanted something beautiful for her children and her family, and now all of that is gone. And all of it is the fault of (William Cruz)."

"Forty-eight years isn't enough," Masany Cruz's brother said to the court via WebEx. "I love my sister ... and he took her from us."

Prosecutor Reginald Short said the only reason for a plea deal offer was to avoid having Cruz's 6-year-old daughter — who witnessed the homicide — testify in court.

Short read a brief letter to the court that was written by the 6-year-old which said, "dear judge, I am mad and I am sad," and included a drawing of her mother in what was apparently "her favorite dress."

Short asked that William Cruz be sentenced to the full 48 years in prison because he believed the death was planned and deliberate, and not something done "spontaneously" or "in the heat of the moment."

William Cruz's attorneys asked that Gomez issue a 25-year prison sentence, stating that their client suffered from significant mental health issues due to a difficult upbringing, exacerbated after suffering a heat stroke while in the military.

William Cruz was stationed at Fort Carson, according to Shapiro.

Shapiro also argued that William Cruz acted impulsively, and that the death of Masany Cruz was not a deliberate act.

Right before Gomez issued her sentence, William Cruz made one last statement to the court in which he he profusely apologized to Masany Cruz's family — but did so while maintaining his innocence.

"I know nobody here believes me," William Cruz said.

Gomez proceeded to sentencing.

"The trauma Mr. Cruz has experienced is nothing compared to the trauma that his children will have to endure in the future," Gomez said. "She (Cruz's daughter) had to pull you away from her mother in an effort to stop you from strangling her."

However, Gomez opted not to give William Cruz the maximum 48-year penalty, taking five years off the sentence because of the plea deal that was initially accepted.

Gomez sentenced William Cruz to 43 years in the Department of Corrections.

During Gomez's sentencing, and throughout the entire hearing, William Cruz had his face buried into his hands while crying.

The remaining two counts of child abuse were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.