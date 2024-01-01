Colorado Springs mother accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

A Colorado mother sought by police in connection with the killings of two of her three children was arrested Saturday in the United Kington, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, is accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son and wounding her 11-year-old daughter. Police did not immediately provide details of the overseas arrest.

Police on Dec. 19 responded to a burglary call at Singler's home. When they arrived, they found Singler and her 11-year-old daughter injured, and her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son dead. Police later said the burglary report turned out to be unfounded.

Singler initially cooperated with police but disappeared during the investigation, Colorado Springs police said in a statement.

Police tape marks a crime scene where Colorado Springs police found children dead inside a condo of the Palomino Ranch Point complex after responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and wounding a third was arrested Saturday in the United Kingdom, authorities said. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP, File)

Considered a witness and a victim at the time, police allowed Singler to leave the hospital as there was not enough probable cause to suggest she was connected to her children's deaths, police said. Police obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder but were unable to immediately arrest Singler.

Police did not say how the children were killed or describe Singler's and her surviving daughter's injuries.

Singler faces multiple first-degree murder charges, as well as charges of child abuse, attempted first-degree murder and assault, police said in a statement.

Contributing: The Associated Press

