Colorado Springs officer kills suspect after allegedly being shot at after chase: Police

Jessica Snouwaert, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
1 min read

Oct. 4—A Colorado Springs police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly fired a gun at the officer during a chase following a suspected shoplifting on Sunday afternoon, law enforcement said.

A Springs police officer patrolling a Walmart off Platte Avenue and Chelton Road on an "extra duty assignment" just before 4 p.m. on Sunday tried to stop a shoplifting suspect, but the suspect ran from the officer, police said.

The suspect then hid behind a car near Pine Street and Chelton Road. The officer gave commands that the man ignored and the officer used their stun gun, police said.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot at the officer once, police said. The officer fired back with their handgun, hitting the suspect "at least once," police said.

That's when Omar Zelaya, co-owner of Chelton Liquors, heard gunshots.

He ran to the front door of his shop and opened it. Outside, Zelaya saw a swarm of police cars and several officers pointing their guns toward the ground.

"It's scary to have this kind of stuff so close to our store," Zelaya said.

The officer seized the suspect's gun and started performing life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting, as is policy, and the officer was put on administrative leave, which is also the department's policy for officer-involved shootings.

