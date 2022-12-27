Colorado Springs police arrest 2 men in separate menacing incidents on Sunday

Dec. 26—Colorado Springs police on Sunday successfully defused two separate menacing incidents that occurred within about 15 minutes of each other, according to a news release from the department.

At about 4:25 p.m., officers went to an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Burns Point after a resident reported that a neighbor had been threatening them with a knife, police said. After obtaining search and arrest warrants, they went to the suspect's apartment, but he initially refused to come out.

Police were eventually able to take Matthew Radek into custody, officials said.

At 4:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North 27th Street after receiving a call about a family disturbance involving a gun. When officers arrived at the home, they found an adult and two juveniles outside and learned that two adults were still inside. Police were able to convince the suspect to let the other person leave the residence, and after further communication, Gerald Lacy surrendered and was taken into custody.