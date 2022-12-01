Colorado Springs police arrest 5 suspects in retail theft operation

Nov. 30—Colorado Springs police on Wednesday arrested five people suspected of retail store theft and recovered hundreds of dollars in stolen goods, according to a news release.

Jason Hood, 39, Samantha Jacovelli, 34, Scott Hegland, 35, Brian Moreno, 39, and Christiana Salazar, 37, were arrested following a targeted investigation of retail crime in the southern part of the city, police said.

The sweep was conducted in response to a rise in store thefts and "an increase in aggressive behavior towards store employees during the commission of thefts," according to the release. CSPD officers worked in conjunction with store security personnel to identify and catch the suspects.

Wednesday's arrests cleared 11 open warrants, and officers recovered $650 in merchandise that had been stolen from stores. One store told officers that the operation nabbed three of their top repeat offenders, police said.