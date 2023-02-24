Colorado Springs police make arrest in Circle K robbery

Feb. 23—One man was arrested Thursday in connection with two robberies, one of which police said was an aggravated robbery of a convenience store earlier this month.

Law enforcement with the Colorado Springs Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday in east Colorado Springs in connection with a personal robbery in December 2022. CSPD's tactical enforcement unit, K-9 unit and robbery unit were at the address in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street

During the search, police found evidence that also linked the suspect to the robbery of a Circle K near the 200 block of North Academy Boulevard on Feb. 1, for which police said he now faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggregated robbery.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Kerian Moody of Colorado Springs. Court records show he faces an arrest only charge of aggravated robbery with the intention to kill, maim or wound with a weapon.