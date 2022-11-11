Colorado Springs police ask public for help in finding suspected serial burglar

Nov. 10—A man accused of robbing a number of businesses around Colorado Springs this year while on parole recently evaded arrest and is on the run, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Thursday.

Police are asking for help in locating 26-year-old Ricardo Huizar, who was last contacted by police on Sept. 20 when officers attempted to stop his vehicle following a robbery at a Dutch Bros coffee shop that day. He had previously been identified as the suspect in a string of five robberies at GameStop and Dutch Bros stores, police said.

Police said that while Huizar was attempting to escape, he hit two police vehicles. His car was later recovered, but Huizar has not been found.

According to police, Huizar was already on parole when he was arrested in May on suspicion of robbing four cellphone stores. Court records show that Huizar failed to appear for his June 24 court date, when his bond was increased from $10,000 to $15,000.

He appeared in court in July on an arrest warrant and later posted the bond before police say he committed five robberies in September. Court records show that Huizar was also charged with second-degree kidnapping in the Sept. 20 incident, and a $100,000 bond has been set.

Anyone with information on Huizar's whereabouts or about the series of burglaries is encouraged to call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.