Colorado Springs police identify suspect accused of shooting at officers

Dec. 18—Colorado Springs police have released the name of a suspect accused of opening fire on responding officers, injuring one, in a shooting incident early Sunday morning that led to a shelter-in-place order in the neighborhood around Willamette Avenue and Institute Street near downtown.

James Faith, 36, could face multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide of a peace officer, according to police.

Officers originally responded to a call from a relative of the suspect who reported that Faith was "randomly shooting a gun" at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

When police arrived at the location, in the 800 block of East Willamette Avenue, Faith fired "multiple rounds at officers," causing "minor injury" to one, police said.

Faith then retreated inside a home for several hours.

He continued shooting at officers, including members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit, before ultimately surrendering to police and being taken into custody.

Faith sustained a minor injury from an "unknown cause" during the incident, according to police, who did not elaborate on the injury sustained by the officer.