Colorado Springs police officer, paramedic involved in in-custody death identified

Dec. 2—The Colorado Springs police and fire departments have released the names of an officer and paramedic involved in a November incident that ended in the in-custody death of a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officer Sean Reed and paramedic Nicholas Fischer have been placed on paid administrative leave by their respective agencies as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

On Nov. 15 at about 4:45 p.m., CSPD dispatched a community response team composed of Reed, Fischer and a health clinician to a residence in the 200 block of Mount View Lane after receiving a call that a man was having a "mental health episode" there, officials said.

When the team arrived, they found a man in the roadway who matched the caller's description. Reed approached the man and tried to get him off the street, police said. When the man resisted, Fischer tried to assist Reed.

During the struggle, "The man was placed in handcuffs and became unresponsive," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Fischer began administering medical aid to the man until medical personnel moved him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The El Paso County coroner will determine the cause of death, officials said.