Colorado Springs police report officer-involved shooting near Citadel Mall

Oct. 3—Colorado Springs Police were involved with a shooting near the Citadel Mall Sunday afternoon, the department said.

Police announced the shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Police blocked off parts of Chelton Road between Bijou Street and East Platte Avenue and taped off the parking lots of Finish Line Motors and a strip mall next to it.

No further information about the incident was immediately available. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced it will conduct the investigation into the shooting, as is typical with this type of incident.