Colorado Springs police search for 2 suspects in assault at convenience store

Feb. 16—Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects they say shoplifted and assaulted a 7-Eleven employee at 288 S. Circle Drive in southeast Colorado Springs last month.

One of the suspects is a "very light-skinned" male with sand-blond hair and blue eyes. He is 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He also has various tattoos including a "very light cross" on both his right and left cheek, and three "clown or skull" faces tattooed along the right side of his neck, police said.

The other suspect is a black male who is 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

According to police, the suspects were asked to leave the 7-Eleven on the night of Jan. 16 after being caught shoplifting and "reluctantly did."

A few hours later, security camera footage shows the two reentering the store just before 1:50 a.m. Jan. 17. The suspects then assaulted a store employee and fled the scene. The employee suffered injuries that were serious, but not life threatening, police said.

According to investigators, the suspects frequent the area around South Circle Drive and Janitell Road.

If anyone has information about the incident or the suspects, please call the Police Department's nonemergency line at 719-444-7000 or send an anonymous tip to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers by clicking or tapping here.

