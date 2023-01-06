Colorado Springs police seek help identifying possible victims of man suspected of pimping, human trafficking

Jan. 5—The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying possible victims of a man suspected of human trafficking and pimping, according to a Thursday news release.

Luture Evans, 39, was arrested Dec. 21 after a months-long investigation, police said. He currently faces multiple charges of pimping in Colorado Springs and is suspected of human trafficking and forced prostitution in several other states.

"Mr. Evans has lived and operated in the Colorado Springs area for many years and has also traveled to other states around the country," the release stated. "He had several social media accounts which he used in connection with Human Trafficking and Pimping."

The Police Department's Metro Vice Unit believes there may be more victims in or around Colorado Springs, officials said. Anyone who has been victimized or approached by Evans, or anyone with additional information, is asked to call the Vice Unit at 719-444-7747. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.