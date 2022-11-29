Colorado Springs police working to identify all people in Club Q during the shooting

Nov. 28—The Colorado Springs police are still working to identify all the people who were inside Club Q at the time of the Nov. 19 shooting.

The police need to identify all who were the building off North Academy Boulevard during the shooting that killed five as part of the investigation and to ensure those people are connected to resources, such as victim advocates, Sgt. Jason Newton said.

Victim advocates have been assigned to at least 34 people including family members of the five who were killed in the shooting, he said. Advocates can help victims find mental health care and navigate the process for receiving financial aid from various fundraisers to help cover medical bills, Newton said. Victims with the highest needs, such as those with gunshot wounds, have a one-to-one relationship with an advocate, he said.

Police are working to identify everyone in the building through interviews, cellphone records, financial records of credit card transactions and by asking people to come forward, he said.

"Our main job is to make sure we have care for all victims," he said. Those who were not injured in the shooting were still victimized during the crime.

Those people in the building can also help create a complete picture of events to help build the best case, he said.

"We would hope anybody in the building would contact us," Newton said.

Police have completed the physical investigation inside Club Q and turned the building back over to the owners, he said. The police are going to work with owners on ensuring they receive financial support to fix the building, he said. A combination of state funds and donations will help cover the cost of repairs.

Those who were in Club Q during the shooting can call dispatch at 719-444-7000 and they will be connected with a detective.