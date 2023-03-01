Colorado Springs restaurant to host fundraiser for family of fallen Fountain police officer Julian Becerra

Feb. 28—A fundraiser in honor of fallen Fountain police officer Julian Becerra is scheduled Wednesday at Bubba's 33 restaurant and sports bar.

The restaurant, located at 5807 Constitution Ave., will donate all proceeds to the family of Becerra, who died in early February after falling 40 feet off a bridge while in pursuit following a car chase.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Julian's wife, two children, family, friends, and the city of Fountain Police Department," the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

Bubba's 33 is open from 11 a.m. — midnight.

On Feb. 2, Becerra and other law enforcement attempted to arrest three suspects, who led law enforcement on a car chase across Fountain in a stolen vehicle, authorities have said.

Devon Bobian, 31, and the two other people in the car — Danisha Pacheco, 28, and Anthony Vallejos, 32 — were arrested.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE GAZETTE