Colorado Springs shooting – live: Suspect released from hospital as details of troubled childhood emerge

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing at least five counts of murder along with five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

At least five people were killed and 18 others sustained injuries when the 22-year-old suspect stormed into an LGBT+ nightclub just before Saturday midnight and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle.

The suspect was taken down by an Army veteran named Richard Fierro, with the help of a trans woman who stomped on the suspect.

“It’s the reflex,” Mr Fierro told reporters on Monday evening, describing how he ran across the room, grabbed the shooter’s weapon, pulled hm to the floor, and began hitting him with his own pistol.

On Tuesday President Joe Biden phoned Mr Fierro to personally thank him for “his bravery and his just instinct to act”.

Police named the five people who died as Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance, listing their pronouns along with their names.

Key Points

Here’s what we know so far about the five victims

Trans woman in heels helped army veteran subdue gunman

Suspect facing multiple counts of hate crime charges

Governor condemns ‘horrific, sickening and devastating’ shooting

Suspect arrested in 2021 for ‘threatening’ mother with bomb

Mass shooting took place on eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance

Club Q patron says it was a ‘sanctuary'

04:19 , Io Dodds

A Club Q regular who lost two friends in the shooting has described how it served as a "sanctuary" for him and his community.

According to Buzzfeed News, a man named Anthony, who did not want to give reporters his last name, said he expects to feel uncomfortable going out in public for a long time.

"That has always been one of my mom's biggest worries and concerns – going out and being gay and not having somewhere to go," Anthony said.

"But when I was welcomed into Q by a bunch of people, I knew that I had a home. I had a safe space, and they made sure that everybody knew that it was a safe space."

Story continues

Prosecutors can’t explain why 2021 case was dropped

03:12 , Io Dodds

Colorado prosecutors still refuse to say why a case against the shooting suspect was dropped last June, citing state laws designed to shield acquitted defendants from discrimination.

Interviewed on CBS News earlier this evening, district attorney Michael Allen said he couldn't disclose anything about the previous arrest of suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich because any dismissed case is "almost automatically" sealed.

He pushed back on the news anchor's suggestion that dropping the case allowed the suspect to evade firearms regulations, saying: "You're jumping ahead a little bit to a conclusion that is not necessarily supported."

Mr Allen also discussed the nature of the hate crime allegations against Mr Aldrich, which are known in Colorado as "bias-motivated crimes".

"We would have to show that he had some sort of animus, that he specifically targeted some groups," he said.

"Sexual orientation is one of the groups that fall under that matrix. There's obviously some evidence here that he may have targeted the location for that reason."

Anti-trans conservatives double down on 'groomer' rhetoric

02:04 , Io Dodds

Some hardcore conservatives are already doubling down on "groomer" rhetoric against LGBT+ people in the wake of the shooting.

"Leftists are using a mass shooting to try and blackmail us into accepting the castration and sexualisation of children," said anti-transgender campaigner Matt Walsh, who has referred to transition healthcare for under-18s as "molestation and rape" and "child abuse".

In this case, by the castration of children" he means providing puberty-blocking drugs or hormone replacement therapy to transgender children, and by "sexualisation" he appears to mean educating children about LGBT+ people.

Right-wing broadcaster Steven Crowder likewise said: "The Left melts down over mean tweets but celebrate the murdering of babies and child mutilation." By that he meant abortion and trans healthcare for under-18s.

Political pundit Ben Shapiro called it "cynical and ridiculous" to link anti-LGBT+ violence to anti-LGBT+ rhetoric, which he described as "noticing what the Left is doing with kids", while lawyer and commentator Kurt Schlichter said he would not "shut up about the abuse of children".

YouTuber Tim Pool went further, appearing to excuse violence against LGBT+ people as an understandable consequence of legislators' failure to "stop the grooming".

This kind of language is becoming routine on the hard right, conflating LGBT+ education, gender transition healthcare, and non-sexually-explicit drag shows with sexual abuse.

LGBT+ activists and terrorism researchers have warned that such claims lay the groundwork for violence against all LGBT+ people by dehumanising them and depicting their identities as inherently dangerous to children.

Full story: Anderson Lee Aldrich out of hospital

01:07 , Io Dodds

Here's my full story on suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich's release from hospital.

A tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that Mr Aldirch had been transferred to jail under the custody of the local county sheriff’s department

Although officials did not give any details about Mr Aldrich's injuries, we do know from witnesses that the shooter was forcibly subdued by a group of patrons led by local Army veteran Richard Fierro, 44.

Mr Fierro said he grabbed the shooter's pistol and repeatedly beat him with it, while another patron stomped on the attacker with her high heels.

Suspect released from hospital

00:39 , Io Dodds

Suspected shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich has been released from hospital and transferred to jail, according to reports.

"CSPD has turned over custody of the Club Q suspect to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the jail. A photo will be released when available," said the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD has turned over custody of the Club Q suspect to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the jail. A photo will be released when available. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 22, 2022

Mr Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and hate crimes and is scheduled to face a judge tomorrow morning via video link.

ICYMI: Who were the victims?

00:00 , Oliver O’Connell

The five victims who lost their lives in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub have been identified.

A gunman burst into Club Q and opened fire just before midnight on Saturday, opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.

The suspect — identified by police as Anderson Aldrich, 22, allegedly shot five people; two bartenders, a mother-of-one on a night out, a transgender woman and a local man celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Police initially said 25 were wounded in the attack, but revised the figure down to 18 on Monday. Many suffered horrendous injuries and face a lengthy recovery.

Here’s what we know about those who died.

Who were the people killed in the Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub shooting?

Full story: Biden phones Club Q hero

Tuesday 22 November 2022 23:22 , Io Dodds

Here's our full story on President Joe Biden's phone call with former Army veteran Richard Fierro, courtesy of my colleague Oliver O'Connell.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also noted that the attack happened on the evening of Transgender Day of Remembrance, lamenting that two more names have now been added to the list of transgender people murdered in 2022.

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised for Colorado shooting response

Tuesday 22 November 2022 22:49 , Oliver O’Connell

Marjorie Taylor Greene was back causing controversy this week after she chose her response to the mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado as a means for attacking Joe Biden on unrelated issues.

Ms Greene’s two-tweet thread addressing the attack that saw five killed and more than a dozen wounded surprised few; the tweets did not address the significance of the target nor the wave of hate that right-wing political figures have directed at LGBT people and transgender Americans in particular over the past few years.

John Bowden has the story.

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised for response to Colorado shooting

Witness says gunman was stomped by trans woman, not ‘drag queen’

Tuesday 22 November 2022 22:15 , Io Dodds

A transgender woman who helped take down the Club Q gunman was misidentified in media reports as a drag queen, according to an actual drag performer who saw it happen.

In an interview with former Army major Richard Fierro on Monday, The New York Times reported that a "drag dancer" had helped him subdue the attacker by stomping on him with her high heels. Other outlets, including The Independent, picked up this detail.

But drag artist Del Lusional, who was performing at the club on the night of the shooting, said on Tuesday: "The one who saved my life and stomped the shooter’s face in was not a drag queen, she is a trans woman. Let’s not call trans women drag queens during this time of grieving over a transphobic attack.

“I was the only performer from the show in the building when it happened.”

The one who saved my life and stomped the shooter’s face in was not a drag queen, she is a trans woman. Let’s not call trans women drag queens during this time of grieving over a transphobic attack. — Del Lusional (@UnluckyBanshee) November 22, 2022

She added that she believed Mr Fierro made an honest mistake, and said the woman is not yet ready to speak to the press.

The distinction is important because, although the lines can sometimes be blurred, drag is usually seen as a type of performance, with artists typically maintaing a separation between their drag persona and their usual self. By contrast, most trans people consider their gender as an innate and permanent part of their identity.

When The Independent became aware of Del Lusional's tweet early this morning, we made a judgement that her version was likely to be correct, and immediately began changing various headlines and stories to reflect the new information.

Still, I wanted to make this post now to clearly explain how the original claim came about. If you spot anything on our site that still describes the woman as a drag queen, send me an email at io.dodds [AT] independent.co.uk.

Joe Biden phones Richard Fierro to thank him

Tuesday 22 November 2022 21:43 , Io Dodds

President Joe Biden has called Club Q hero Richard Fierro to personally thank him “for his bravery and for his just instinct to act".

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that Mr Biden had just got off the phone with Mr Fierro, a former Army major and club patron who led the charge to subdue the attacker,

"The president just moments ago spoke to Richard and his wife Jess. He offered his condolences to them and also his support and he talked through what it’s like to grieve," Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Mr Fierro was assisted by another man named Thomas James and by an unknown trans woman who stomped on the gunman with her high heels.

Suspect changed name to 'protect himself from criminal father'

Tuesday 22 November 2022 21:10 , Io Dodds

New details about the life of suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich suggest a complicated family life and a difficult upbringing.

According to The Associated Press, Mr Aldrich changed his name from Nicholas Brink just before his 16th birthday in order to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.

"Minor wishes to protect himself and his future from any connections to birth father and his criminal history. Father has had no contact with minor for several years," said a petition filed in San Antonio, Texas on Mr Aldrich's behalf by his grandparents – who were his legal guardians at the time.

The Washington Post also reports that Mr Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, was arrested for suspected arson when he was only 12 years old. She was eventually found guilty of a less serious crime.

The Post also said Mr Aldrich was targeted by bullies when he was 15, based on a website where "insulting accusations" and his personal details were posted.

Opinion: The terrible hypocrisy of Lauren Boebert's 'thoughts and prayers'

Tuesday 22 November 2022 20:41 , Io Dodds

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert is "morally responsible" for Saturday night's violence, writes gender-non-conforming journalist Skylar Baker-Jordan for The Independent.

Ms Boebert tweeted on Sunday morning that "the victims and their families are in my prayers", adding: "This lawless violence needs to end quickly."

But in an opinion piece for Indy Voices, Skylar writes: "Boebert and her vicious, cruel, and hateful confederates should have the decency at least to spare us their platitudes. This environment, dangerous as it is for LGBTQ Americans, is one they created. This is them reaping what they have sown.

"What happened in Colorado Springs was infuriatingly predictable precisely because of the environment the right has created. When you lie to Americans and tell them that an entire demographic of their fellow citizens is a threat to their children and to their freedom, demonizing them as predators and perverts, you have to expect there will be deadly consequences.

"We’ve been warning about this for two years now, telling you how afraid we felt, how wrong you were, how dangerous this was... and now five innocent people are dead."

You can read Skylar's full argument here.

ICYMI: Suspect is grandson of GOP lawmaker who celebrated January 6 Capitol riot

Tuesday 22 November 2022 20:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The 22-year-old man accused of murdering five and wounding dozens more in a mass shooting in a Colorado gay nightclub is the grandson of a GOP lawmaker who celebrated the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Colorado shooting suspect is grandson of GOP lawmaker who celebrated January 6 riot

No updates from police until next week

Tuesday 22 November 2022 20:13 , Io Dodds

We have a new update from the Colorado Springs Police Department – not that it says much.

“At this time, the next expected news release will be Monday, Nov. 28; Colorado Springs Police do not expect to have updates between now and then.

“Please note that there are judicial proceedings under way outside our control. If information becomes available through court action, we will notify our community through various social media platforms and media notifications.

“If the suspect’s photograph becomes available we will release it through these same avenues.”

Veteran gives emotional account of tackling Colorado Springs gunman

Tuesday 22 November 2022 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Richard Fierro, the former US Army major who tackled a gunman to the ground who had opened fire on an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs and beat him unconscious, has given an emotional account of his bravery on CNN.

Speaking to John Berman on the network on Monday night, Mr Fierro described what happened when the shooter began firing in Club Q on Saturday night.

Army veteran gives emotional account of tackling gunman at Club Q

Even with Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law the gunman still had firearms — how?

Tuesday 22 November 2022 18:45 , Oliver O'Connell

The weapons wielded during the attack on Club Q – a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun – are believed to have been purchased legally.

That was despite various state laws designed to stop dangerous people from getting hold of such weapons.

Io Dodds reports.

How did the Colorado Springs gunman get his firearms despite ‘red flag’ law?

Suspected shooter changed his name at 15 after bullying campaign

Tuesday 22 November 2022 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name at age 15 after being subjected to a vitriolic online bullying campaign, according to reports.

Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire moments after entering the LGBT+ venue Club Q on Saturday night.

A review of birth and court records by several media outlets have shed light on Mr Aldrich’s troubled childhood, in which his mother Laura Voepel had several run-ins with authorities.

Bevan Hurley has the details.

Suspected Colorado Springs club shooter changed his name at 15

Republican lawmaker grandfather claims he hasn’t spoken to suspect for 10 years

Tuesday 22 November 2022 17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The grandfather of a gunman suspected of murdering five club goers at an LGBTQ nightclub claims he hasn’t spoken with him for 10 years, according to reports.

Randy Voepel, a California Assemblyman who spoke in support of the January 6 riots, is yet to publicly confirm his relationship to Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich.

According to Sacramento-based news site KCRA, Mr Voepel’s office says he is not yet ready to speak about his connection to Mr Aldrich.

Bevan Hurley has the latest.

Colorado Springs shooting: Maga grandfather hasn’t spoken to suspect for 10 years

Gunman is registered member of the Mormon church, spokesman confirms

Tuesday 22 November 2022 16:55 , Oliver O'Connell

The alleged Colorado Springs shooter is a registered member of the Mormon church, a spokesman has confirmed.

Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of hate crimes and the first-degree murder of five people at the LGBTQ venue Club Q on Saturday night.

In a statement to Fox13, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman said the alleged shooter was on its membership roll but “had not been active in some time”.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich is a registered Mormon

Colorado governor calls on ‘evangelising’ state’s red flag laws

Tuesday 22 November 2022 16:30 , Johanna Chisholm

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in an interview on Monday that the state’s red flag laws, though they’ve been on the books since 2020, isn’t being sufficiently used.

“I think it needs to be really evangelized more and talked about more,” Gov Polis said during an interview on Colorado Matters, CPR reported. “I think that while it has been used a couple hundred times, I think that not everybody knows that it’s on the books.”

“We also have very disparate records of utilizing it from different county sheriffs ... I think everybody should look at their practices and say, ‘Hey, if there’s somebody that we feel is dangerous, that there’s not enough to, you know, take them in and hold them on a criminal charge, can we at least remove access to their weapons?’ There is a way to do that under Colorado law, and I want to make sure people are aware of that and know that.”

Read the full interview here.

DA says charges brought against shooting suspect only preliminary

Tuesday 22 November 2022 15:30 , Johanna Chisholm

The suspect shooter at the Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub over the weekend, that left five dead and at least 19 injured, is currently being held without bond on 10 “arrest only” charges. These charges include five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, according to online court records for Colorado’s El Paso County.

But the state’s district attorney says that those charges are only preliminary and will likely change by the time they are actually filed against 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

“There have been reports that charges have been filed. That is not true,” said Michael Allen, Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District Attorney, at a press conference in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon. “Any case like this, an arrest warrant will be written up that is supported by probable cause affidavit and that will be submitted to a judge for approval of the arrest of a suspect. That has occurred here in this case.”

“Any charges associated with an arrest warrant are only preliminary charges,” he added. “Very customary that final charges may be different than what’s in the arrest affidavit. Typically, there will be more charges than what is listed in the arrest affidavit. So don’t be surprised when you see a different list of charges when we finally file formal charges with the court.”

Tuesday 22 November 2022 15:28 , Oliver O'Connell

Police probe motive behind suspect’s attack

Tuesday 22 November 2022 14:30 , Johanna Chisholm

The investigation into the Club Q attack in Colorado Springs is in its early stages, but investigators seem to be focused at this point on how the gunman obtained the assault rifle and why he opened fire.

Colorado officials have successfully argued to have all the evidence supporting the charges brought against 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, which includes five counts of murder and five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime that caused bodily harm, be sealed. The officials argued that releasing details would jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

Police identify victims ‘by how they identified themselves’

Tuesday 22 November 2022 13:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

In a rare move, the Colorado Springs police department identified the victims of the mass shooting by how they “identified themselves” using their preferred pronouns.

“We respect all of our community members, including our LGBTQ community,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said on Monday.

He added: “Therefore, we will be identifying the victims by how they identified themselves and how their families have loved and identified them.”

Mr Vasquez then read out their names along with their pronouns.

Read more here.

Police make point of identifying Colorado victims ‘by how they identified themselves’

How did the Colorado Springs gunman get his firearms?

Tuesday 22 November 2022 12:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

In June 2021, Anderson Lee Aldrich walked out of the front door of a house in Colorado Springs with his hands in the air after a stand-off with police.

Authorities arrested him for felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping after his mother alleged that he had threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons.

Seventeen months later, Mr Aldrich, 22, is in police custody on suspicion of killing five people at an LGBT+ nightclub called Club Q.

What's more, media reports suggest that the weapons wielded during the attack – a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun – were purchased legally.

That was despite various state laws designed to stop dangerous people from getting hold of such weapons.

Io Dodds has more.

How did the Colorado Springs gunman get his firearms despite ‘red flag’ law?

Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honoured

Tuesday 22 November 2022 11:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Hundreds of people, many holding candles and wiping away tears, gathered Monday night in a Colorado Springs park to honor those killed and wounded when a gunman opened fire on a nightlife venue that for decades was a sanctuary for the local LGBT+ community.

At Monday night’s vigil, people embraced and listened as speakers on a stage expressed both rage and sadness over the shootings.

Jeremiah Harris, who is 24 and gay, said he went to the club a couple times a month and recognized one of the victims as the bartender who always served him.

He said hearing others speak at the vigil was galvanizing following the attack.“Gay people have been here as long as people have been here,” Harris said.

More details here.

Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honored

Tucker Carlson plays down anti-LGBT+ motive in shooting

Tuesday 22 November 2022 10:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Fox News host Tucker Carlson played down the anti-LGBT+ hate that appears to be behind the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay club.

In the wake of the mass shooting, the right-wing news presenter brushed off the gunman’s motive, suggesting that the suspect was “clearly a troubled person”.

“So the most obvious question is why did he shoot 30 people? The truth is we don’t know,” he said during The Tucker Carlson Tonight show on Monday.

Read more here.

Tucker Carlson plays down anti-LGBT+ motive in Colorado mass shooting

Five victims identified in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club attack

Tuesday 22 November 2022 09:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The five victims who lost their lives in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub have been identified.

Police initially said 25 were wounded in the attack, but revised the figure down to 18 on Monday. Many suffered horrendous injuries and face a lengthy recovery.

The shooting sparked renewed calls for stricter gun laws and mourning throughout the LGBT+ community, which has been warning since the start of this year that increasingly violent political rhetoric about LGBT+ people could lead to deaths.

Here is what we know so far about the five victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.

Io Dodds reports.

Who were the people killed in the Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub shooting?

Police chief lists pronouns alongside victims' names

Tuesday 22 November 2022 08:50 , Io Dodds

In his press conference this afternoon, Colorado Springs police chief Adrian Vasquez made a point of listing the victims according to their gender identities, rather than whatever may have been on their official records.

"We respect all of our community members, including our LGBTQ community. Therefore we will be identifying the victims by how they identified themselves, and how their families have loved and identified them," Mr Vasquez said.

He then listed the names of the victims alongside their pronouns.

Kelly Loving: She/Her pic.twitter.com/ofcHWbHaco — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 21, 2022

Trans people frequently go through life with the wrong gender recorded on their birth certificates, passports, or other government records, often due to high barriers or costs to changing such documents.

'I just started waling away with his gun'

Tuesday 22 November 2022 07:43 , Io Dodds

US army veteran Richard Fierro has given an emotional account of his bravery during the shooting, my colleague Oliver O'Connell reports.

Speaking to John Berman on the network on Monday night, Mr Fierro described what happened when the shooter began firing in Club Q on Saturday night.

He recognised that the shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, was wearing a flak vest which has a handle on it and ran across the room, grabbed it, and pulled him to the floor.

Another person helped Mr Fierro bring Mr Aldrich to the ground and he told them to push the AR-15 rifle away.

“I then proceeded to take his other weapon, a pistol, and just started hitting him wherever I could, but the armour was in the way,” said Mr Fierro. “I found a crease between his armour and his head and I just started waling away with his gun.”

Read more about that here.