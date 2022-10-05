Colorado Springs woman bound, stabbed Tinder date, affidavit says

Oct. 4—A Colorado Springs woman is accused of binding, cutting and choking her Tinder date, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 2500 block of East Cache La Poudre Street, where they arrested 22-year-old Lauren Dooley and found a 21-year-old man naked and bleeding in the parking lot.

Dispatchers told officers they heard a male and female voice on the line, with the male saying he was bleeding on the bed before telling someone in the background, "Because you cut me" and "You're going to kill me."

The man appeared to bleed from a cut on his left arm as he backed away from Dooley, who police say appeared to have blood on her hands and arms. The man told officers Dooley had tied him up and cut him.

The man had matched with Dooley on Tinder and agreed to meet at her apartment, according to the affidavit.

The two talked on her couch before engaging in sex acts. Dooley bound the man's wrists and ankles together with duct tape, which he found odd but consented to. Dooley then grabbed a kitchen knife and demanded he get into her bedroom, according to the affidavit.

The man obeyed and got into her bed, where Dooley used the knife to cut his left shoulder, he told police. She then used both hands to apply pressure to his throat for 20 seconds, then tightened a belt around his neck for another 20 seconds. She then checked his neck for a pulse, according to the affidavit.

Dooley was upset that the man was bleeding on her bed and yelled at him to get into her bathtub. When she ordered DoorDash, she told the man, "If you scream or say anything, I'll kill you."

Dooley took the man into her bed with her and pulled the blanket over him before they fell asleep. He noticed the knife was under the blanket and used it to cut himself free of the tape. He bumped into a table while trying to grab his keys and wallet, waking Dooley. He ran to the parking lot for help.

Officers found "a kitchen knife near the bed, several blood soaked rags and blood all over the bathtub," according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Dooley on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault and menacing, all felonies, in addition to a misdemeanor false imprisonment charge.