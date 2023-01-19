Colorado Springs woman pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor

Jan. 18—A Colorado Springs woman accused of playing a role in the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday.

Krishawna Coles, 32, attempted to recruit the girl to work as an escort on commercial sex dates and took sexually explicit photos alongside her, according to arrest records and previous reporting from The Gazette.

The authorities arrested Coles in June on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual servitude of a minor, sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child, all felonies. Investigators also arrested three others in connection with the incident.

Coles accepted a deal in which she pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges.

In court on Wednesday, Coles admitted she was "involved in a scheme to make money off of someone else's sexual acts."

Coles faces up to 12 years in the Department of Corrections, and her sentencing is scheduled for March. She was released from custody in August after posting a $75,000 bond.