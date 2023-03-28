Colorado Springs woman who sex trafficked 15-year-old girl sentenced to prison

Mar. 27—A Colorado Springs woman was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl, according to court records.

Krishawna Coles, 32, attempted to recruit the minor to work as an escort on commercial sex dates and took sexually explicit photos alongside her, according to arrest records and previous reporting from The Gazette.

In January, Coles pleaded guilty to one count of pimping as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

Last week, Coles appeared to court for her sentencing hearing where court records show she was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections for pleading guilty to pimping, a class-3 felony.

As part of the plea agreement the remaining charges against Coles, including sexual trafficking of a minor, arranging the prostitution of a child and procurement of a child were dismissed.

Coles will be given four years of probation following the end of her six-year prison sentence, according to court records.

Court records show that Coles was sentenced to an additional 18 months of probation last week for pleading guilty to criminal possession of two or more identification documents, a class-6 felony.