Colorado State Patrol, CDOT ramp up impaired driving enforcement for the holiday season

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol are partnering this holiday season to discourage impaired driving across the state.

Taking a more lighthearted approach to the topic, CDOT has created a series of mugshot illustrations featuring Santa, Rudolph, and the Grinch, with descriptions on the mugshot plaques such as "drove blitzen'd" and warnings to drive sober during the holidays.

The posters will be hung throughout bars in Colorado Springs and Denver, as well as bars in Pueblo starting early next week, according to CDOT Communications Manager Sam Cole.

CDOT holiday mugshots

Meanwhile, CSP is launching its holiday parties DUI enforcement period, which began Friday and continues through Dec. 20.

While Colorado has seen a 20% decrease in traffic fatalities involving impaired drivers this year, the holiday season can be a dangerous time on the roads, CDOT said.

To date, 208 people have been killed in crashes involving an impaired driver in Colorado this year, about one-third of all traffic deaths in the state. Last December, 48 people were killed on Colorado roads, 24 of those deaths involving an impaired driver.

“When you gather with your friends, family, and co-workers this festive season, please make a plan for a sober ride,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, CSP chief, in a CDOT news release. “Everybody deserves to get home to their loved ones. Don’t forget all the reasons you should drive sober — this time of year and always.”

Last year’s holiday enforcement period resulted in 470 DUI arrests, according to CDOT Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Link.

A DUI arrest could have a significant personal cost as well, CDOT warned in its release, with an average cost of $13,530 and a minimum of 170 hours spent dealing with legal consequences.

CSP Troop 2D, which covers Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties, will also be stepping up efforts until the new year, Captain Michael Tafoya, commander of Troop 2D, told the Chieftain.

"With holiday parties going on, more people out of school, we do see a noticeably significant increase in impaired driving," Tafoya said.

While Tafoya does not plan on implementing any checkpoints in Pueblo County, there will be more officers on the road to identify impaired drivers and keep the roads safe, he said.

"We will have increased enforcement during the holiday periods, and we will have enforcement specifically out to discourage impaired driving," he said.

Tafoya encouraged Pueblo County drivers to "be safe and think ahead."

"Be proactive," he said. "If you're going out drinking, great, but be proactive and find an alternate route home. It's not just you that you're impacting, it's an entire community."

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Impaired driving enforcement ramping up in Pueblo this holiday season