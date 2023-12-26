Colorado State Patrol holiday driving tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — If you’re driving to your holiday getaway this year, the Colorado State Patrol has some tips to make your journey more safe and smooth.

State Patrol’s first warning is never to drive drunk or high. Looking at Western Slope 2022 crash data from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, Colorado State Troopers alone covered 141 crashes caused by impaired driving. December was the peak month with 51 crashes.

During the holidays, winter weather can also make driving more challenging. To drive safely in winter conditions State Patrol recommends you always scrape your windows and roof to remove snow and ice. Also, check your car’s fluids and tire tread. Other tips include increasing your following distance from the car in front of you, turning off cruise control, and trying not to stop if you’re going up a hill.

Last, always travel prepared. Carry sleeping bags, water, snacks, flashlights, candles, and phone chargers in case you’re stuck in a long traffic delay or your car breaks down.

