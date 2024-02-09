Colorado State Patrol ready to intercept motorists who drive blitzed on Super Bowl Sunday

Colorado State Patrol is warning Coloradans to drive safely on Super Bowl Sunday.

CSP troopers across the state, in partnership with local jurisdictions, will be conducting strict enforcement operations to "help motorists make safe and responsible driving choices," according to a release from CSP.

Troopers across the state will be looking for lane violations, tailgating, speeding, and aggressive and careless driving behaviors.

In southern Colorado, Capt. Michael Tafoya, commander of CSP Troop 2D, stated troopers will be looking mainly for signs of impaired driving.

Colorado recorded 716 roadway deaths in 2023, according to CSP.

"The majority of these crashes were a result of choices made by drivers, including driving while impaired, speeding above the posted limit, behaving aggressively, or driving while distracted," the state patrol stated in the release.

While Tafoya could not immediately provide exact numbers related to arrests or crashes involving impaired driving on Super Bowl Sunday 2023, he stated that historically, impaired driving has always spiked on that day, with people going to bars and private gatherings to watch the big game.

Troopers will focus on highways in every region of Colorado that see high crash rates and volume. Each troop will also staff up during the peak time of day in their region.

Tafoya noted that higher rates of drinking and driving occur all day that Sunday, even before the game begins.

"We will be out in force on all roads," he said. "Since CSP is also responsible for county roads, we'll be out heavy and thick on every road."

One of every three traffic deaths in Colorado involved an impaired driver in 2023, according to CSP, and impaired driving continues to be the leading cause of Colorado crash fatalities.

"Don't drink and drive, consider your loved ones and your life and how your decisions might affect them," Tafoya said. "Sometimes the consequence of drinking and driving isn't just a ticket — it could be life-altering and devastating to those you love."

