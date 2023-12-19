Colorado State Senator Janice Rich endorses Jeff Hurd for District 3
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado State Senator Janice Rich issued a statement Monday, endorsing Republican candidate Jeff Hurd for Congress in the 3rd congressional district.
Today, I am proud to endorse Jeff Hurd to represent us in Congress here in the 3rd congressional district. I have known Jeff since he was a young man. I have also known several members of his family. We have been friends a long time. I know Jeff to be a man of integrity who would make an outstanding and hardworking congressman.
As a dedicated family man, he shares our values of western and southern Colorado, and will fight for us because he is one of us. Jeff will fight to combat out of control inflation and harmful DC economic policies, work hard to protect our water, and push for energy independence. I know Jeff will always put Colorado first, serving the district with humility and sincerity.
Janice Rich
Former Lieutenant Governor Jane Norton, Colorado Mesa University’s former president Tim Foster, and four other District 3 county commissioners have also endorsed Hurd.
