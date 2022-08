Reuters

A former Twitter Inc security chief has alleged that the Indian government forced the social media firm to put a government agent on the payroll, according to a whistleblower disclosure with U.S. regulators. Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko raised the issue with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission among other security lapse claims at Twitter. He said the government agent would have had access to sensitive user data due to Twitter's weak security infrastructure, according to a redacted version of the complaint uploaded by the Washington Post newspaper and verified by Zatko's attorney at Whistleblower Aid.