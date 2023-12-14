Colorado State University holding its fall graduation ceremonies Friday and Saturday

Colorado State University will award diplomas to about 1,445 students in 177 majors during fall graduation ceremonies Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16, school officials said.

The university expects to award graduate degrees to 673 students in 196 programs, including 84 Ph.D. students and 225 who are receiving graduate certificates, according to a story in Source, the online publication of the university’s marketing and communications department.

CSU’s spring 2024 commencement ceremonies are scheduled for May 10-12.

Tickets are not required for fall graduation ceremonies, and students can still purchase a cap and gown to participate at Grad Fest from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Smith Alumni Center on the northeast corner of Canvas Stadium.

Commencement programs last about two hours apiece. Doors will open one hour prior to each ceremony. Complimentary parking will be available all day Friday and Saturday in the Moby Arena lot and after 4 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday in the Lory Student Center and Morgan Library lots. Hourly short-term parking for $2 an hour will be available before 4 p.m. Friday at the Lory Student Center and Morgan Library lots.

The university’s clear-bag policy will apply for ceremonies held at Moby Arena, where guests will have to pass through metal detectors to enter. Livestreamed webcasts of most of the graduation ceremonies will be available.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, Dec. 15

9 a.m. – Graduate School, Moby Arena (webcast)

9 a.m. – Army and Air Force ROTC commissioning, Lory Student Center’s Never No Summer Room

11 a.m. – University honors recognition ceremony, Lory Student Center’s B and C ballrooms

1 p.m. – College of Business, Moby Arena (webcast)

4 p.m. – College of Agricultural Sciences, Lory Student Center’s Grand Ballroom (webcast)

5 p.m. – Warner College of Natural Resources, Moby Arena (webcast)

Saturday, Dec. 16

9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts, Moby Arena (webcast)

10 a.m. – Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Lory Student Center’s Grand Ballroom (webcast)

1 p.m. – College of Natural Sciences, Moby Arena (webcast)

2 p.m. – College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Lory Student Center’s Grand Ballroom (webcast)

5 p.m. – College of Health and Human Services, Moby Arena (webcast)

