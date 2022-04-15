Colorado State University to host on-campus memorial for late vice president Mary Ontiveros

Colorado State University will host an on-campus memorial for Mary Ontiveros, the university’s first vice president for diversity, on April 25.

Ontiveros, 70, had spent more than 50 years in the CSU community. From the time she enrolled as a student in 1969 to her retirement in 2020, she actively worked to diversify the Fort Collins school. She died in February.

“As a community, we are both bereft and deeply fortunate to have known Mary and benefited from her passion, her compassion, her wisdom and her unparalleled commitment to CSU,” President Joyce McConnell said in a February press release announcing Ontiveros’ death.

Ontiveros held a number of positions, ranging from a faculty member in the School of Education to executive director of admissions, before she was named the inaugural vice president for diversity by then-president Tony Frank. She spent 10 years in the role.

“Nobody had seen the scope of change at CSU that she had,” Frank told the Coloradoan at a Feb. 28 service for Ontiveros. “She never gave up trying to improve the place and the people who made it up.”

Following the Feb. 28 memorial, there was a funeral procession around the Oval.

A funeral procession for Mary Ontiveros, Colorado State University's founding vice president for diversity, circles CSU's Oval on Feb. 28 in Fort Collins.

While at CSU, Ontiveros helped start scholarship programs for first-generation and minority students, launched CSU’s employee climate survey, chaired the university President’s Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, was a founder of the Multicultural Staff and Faculty Network and started a chapter for diversity offices in higher education throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

She was recently recognized in the Colorado House of Representatives with a memorial introduced by state Rep. Donald Valdez, who called her “a trailblazer” with “relentless commitment” to the community.

The service is scheduled for 3:30-5 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre and will be followed by an informal community gathering, according to a CSU release. No RSVP is required, and there will be light appetizers and beverages.

Story continues

The service will also be live streamed at youtu.be/4ktp6fq0Ov4.

Ontiveros' legacy: CSU has been working on inclusion for decades, Mary Ontiveros built a legacy around it

Molly Bohannon covers education for the Coloradoan. Follow her on Twitter @molboha or contact her at mbohannon@coloradoan.com. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: CSU to host memorial for late vice president Mary Ontiveros