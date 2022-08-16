Colorado State University professor arrested on suspicion of child porn possession

Update. Aug. 16, 2022: Boris Kondratieff died prior to his trial, which was scheduled to start Tuesday.

Original: A Colorado State University entomologist known nationally for his work has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Boris Kondratieff, 66, was arrested Jan. 29 and faces four charges: two counts of possession of 20 or more sexually explicit videos of children, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of possession of sexually explicit material of children, a Class 5 felony.

Kondratieff is accused of committing these offenses in October 2020, according to court records. More information about the investigation and Kondratieff's arrest was not immediately available Monday morning.

CSU officials were alerted by an employee in October that Kondratieff, an entomology professor, may have sexually explicit images of children on his computer, university spokesperson Dell Rae Ciaravola said.

The university immediately placed Kondratieff on administrative leave, and CSU police launched an investigation, Ciaravola said. Kondratieff is currently barred from interacting with CSU students, engaging with university outreach activities and being on university property.

Kondratieff is out of jail on a $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Coloradoan reporter Molly Bohannon contributed to this article.

