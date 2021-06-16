Colorado STEM school shooter convicted of over 40 charges, including murder of student

A second former student was convicted Tuesday over the 2019 mass shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, including for the murder of a teenager who tried to stop the attack.

Details: Devon Erickson, 20, was convicted in Douglas County of more than 40 charges after a jury deliberated for 4.5 hours following a three-week trial, per the Denver Post.

Among his convictions is first-degree felony murder for the killing of student Kendrick Castillo, 18, who died lunging at his attacker in order to save classmates.

Background: Erickson's convictions come after accomplice Alec McKinney pleaded guilty last year to murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and weapons charges and was given a life sentence plus 38 years for the attack — which left eight other students wounded.

McKinney was 16 at the time of the shooting, so he can seek parole after 40 years, Reuters notes. Erickson was 18, so he's set to receive a mandatory life sentence without parole, AP reports. He's due to have a sentencing hearing on Sept. 17.

Of note: Lawmakers in Colorado have moved to strengthen gun laws in response to the Denver attack and other mass shootings.

