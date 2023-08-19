Colorado still figuring out how to hold oil and gas companies accountable for clean-up
The town of Frederick is a fast-growing community on Colorado's Front Range. But that growth is running into obstacles: old oil and gas wells.
The town of Frederick is a fast-growing community on Colorado's Front Range. But that growth is running into obstacles: old oil and gas wells.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn nearly lost the ball from his first career hit.
The powerful AMG GT comes in two configurations for 2024, both of which are powered by a handcrafted twin-turbocharged V8.
As more automakers pledge to install Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports on their electric vehicles, Honda says that it will too.
Botanic Hearth's shampoo and conditioner set will treat your hair to some TLC.
Direct deposit is faster and more secure than a paper check, and cheaper for banks to process. It’s also more convenient for you. Here's how it works.
'Works like a charm!' on all types of glasses, devices and more, fans say. No wonder it's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
Are weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy helpful, harmful or somewhere in-between?
Language models like GPT-4 and Claude are powerful and useful, but the data on which they are trained is a closely guarded secret. The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) aims to reverse this trend with a new, huge text dataset that's free to use and open to inspection. As the model is intended to be free to use and modify by the AI research community, so too (argue AI2 researchers) should be the dataset they use to create it.
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022, has allocated $400 billion in federal dollars for clean energy projects as the United States aims for up to a 40% reduction in economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Private investment into climate tech startups is on track to match, and likely surpass, the government’s funding, particularly as investors feel secure in a growing market for such technologies. In the past year, more than 270 new clean energy projects have been announced, with private investments totaling around $132 billion, according to an August report from Bank of America Global Research.
Legal experts weigh in on whether estranged husband walk away with "nothing" from her $60M fortune.
Psst: It's a neutral pink hue that flatters every skin tone.
City head coach Bradley Carnell has implemented a unique approach to building the team's success and fostered a thriving environment despite initial doubts by outsiders.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields are also fans! Snag the cult fave at Walmart while it’s majorly marked down.
In this Autoblog Podcast episode, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the Escalade IQ EV and the fate of the Camaro.