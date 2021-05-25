Colorado shooting suspect makes 2nd court appearance

  • Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom in Boulder, Colo., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March, is set to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing to discuss what will happen next in the case. (Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera via AP, Pool)
  • FILE - In this March 22, 2021, file photo, police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place in Boulder, Colo. A man charged with killing 10 people at the supermarket surrendered after being shot by a police officer who waited for him to come into view down a store aisle, according new information about the shooting released Thursday, May 6, 2021. The details were contained in a district attorney's report that found Boulder officer Richard Steidell was justified in shooting Ahmad Alissa and said his shots stopped the attack. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom in Boulder, Colo., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado supermarket appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to discuss what will happen next in the case. The status hearing will be only the second court appearance for Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa since the March 22 attack in Boulder. (Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera via AP, Pool)
1 / 3

Colorado Supermarket Shooting

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom in Boulder, Colo., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March, is set to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing to discuss what will happen next in the case. (Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera via AP, Pool)
COLLEEN SLEVIN
·3 min read

DENVER (AP) — A 22-year old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people in March at a Colorado supermarket made his second court appearance Tuesday, and a judge scheduled a September hearing to review evidence in the case.

The hearing for suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa lasted about two minutes and did not include any substantive discussion about the case, including his defense team's claim the Alissa suffers from an unspecified mental illness.

At Alissa's first hearing the week of the March 22 attack in Boulder, defense attorney Kathryn Herold said the defense legal team needed two or three months to evaluate his “mental illness” and evidence collected by investigators before proceeding. She did not provide more specific details about his mental health at that time.

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting previously said that the suspect’s family told investigators they believed Alissa was suffering from some type of mental illness, including delusions. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

It was not surprising that Alissa's mental health was not discussed at this point in the proceedings because he has not been asked to enter a plea to the charges yet, said Karen Steinhauser, a criminal defense lawyer and former Denver prosecutor. If the judge decides he should stand trial at the September hearing, Alissa's lawyers could then raise arguments about what his mental health was on the day of the attack as part of his defense, she said.

The separate issue of competency — whether or not defendants can currently understand court proceedings and help their lawyers defend them — is another issue that can be raised at any time, said Steinhauser, noting that many mentally ill people would be capable of assisting in their defense. If Alissa's lawyers were concerned about his competency now, she would have expected them to raise that issue before going ahead with more proceedings.

In the case of the 2012 Colorado theater shooting, James Holmes' lawyers first raised concerns about his mental illness within a month of the attack. But the judge did not accept a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity offered by his lawyers until nearly a year after. Under Colorado law, that meant he admitted committing the attack but believed he was not responsible because he couldn’t tell right from wrong. His lawyers later said he committed the attack “in the throes of a psychotic episode.”

The courtroom was closed to the public because of coronavirus public health safety restrictions, with video of the proceedings aired online.

Photos from the lone media photographer allowed inside showed Alissa wearing an orange-and-white jail uniform and a white mask. He said nothing during the hearing as he sat by himself in the courtroom's jury box, a few feet from his attorneys.

Alissa is accused of killing nine shoppers and workers inside and outside the store and one of the first three police officers who entered the store.

Alissa has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly firing at 26 other people, including 11 law enforcement officers. He is also accused of unlawfully possessing 10 high-capacity ammunition magazines, devices banned in Colorado after previous mass shootings.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the attack. District Attorney Michael Dougherty has said there was no indication that Alissa, who was from the nearby suburb of Arvada, had ever visited the supermarket before.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested in connection with Brooklyn fire

    Sedgrick Jacob, 30, is charged with eight counts of assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

  • Man dies inside dinosaur statue after trying to retrieve mobile phone

    Police say there is no ‘evidence of criminality’

  • Woman called to report burglary, but police found a body

    The body was in a tarp and stashed behind a couch inside the southwest Houston home.

  • George Floyd’s daughter, 7, leads ‘say his name’ chant outside White House after family meets with Biden

    The meeting comes a year after Minneapolis police officers murdered George Floyd

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, Chad Daybell indicted on murder charges in connection to missing children found in Idaho

    The mother and stepfather of two kids who went missing in 2019 and were found dead in Idaho last year have been charged with murder in their deaths.

  • Police ID teen accused of sexually woman over 3-hour period

    Philadelphia police have identified the teen accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment several times over a three-hour period last month.

  • 'Music soothes pain': Paris cellist plays for end-of-life patients

    Once a week, the rooms of the Jeanne Garnier palliative care home in Paris reverberate to a different sound: a solo cello. Claire Oppert, a concert cellist trained at the Moscow Conservatory, visits the facility on Fridays to play for its residents - many of whom are struggling with physical pain as well as coming to terms with incurable illness. "I'm in permanent pain," said Micheline Leroux, a cancer patient at the care centre in southwest Paris, one of the biggest of its kind in Europe.

  • U.S. steps up pursuit of far-right activists in 2016 voter suppression probe

    The indictment of a far-right internet activist on charges of interfering with the 2016 U.S. election reflects a strategic shift by the Department of Justice and sets the stage for new cases against more prominent right-wing actors, according to people familiar with the matter. Federal prosecutors debated for years whether and how to pursue criminal cases against Americans suspected of disseminating false voting instructions to manipulate the election, three people with knowledge of the discussions said. But after former President Trump's Attorney General William Barr resigned in December, a compromise emerged: One charge to start, against a demonstrably influential person, where evidence pointed to a real impact, the sources told Reuters.

  • Driver arrested after vehicle strikes two protesters in Elizabeth City, NC cops say

    Possible hate crime charges are being investigated after the white driver struck the two pedestrians, who are Black, police say.

  • AP says it is reviewing social media policies after firing

    The Associated Press said Monday that it is launching a review of its social media policies after questions were raised about last week's firing of one of its journalists who had expressed pro-Palestinian views. The journalists want more clarity in what can be said on forums like Twitter and Facebook and faith the company would protect them from pressure campaigns. In a memo to staff members on Monday, the AP's news leaders asked for volunteers to suggest changes to social media guidelines, with the idea of a committee bringing forth recommendations by September.

  • Man arrested for decades-old murders allegedly committed the same night he was rescued from snowy mountain via SOS call

    Alan Lee Phillips was rescued from Guanella Pass, in Colorado, in 1982. Detectives now believe that he may have killed two women who went missing the same night nearby and who were later found shot to death

  • We owe it to our kids to put an age limit on social media

    For societies with long histories of protecting children with laws and regulations, isn’t it surprising that nothing is being done to similarly shield them from the various and proven dangers of social media? Just as we teach young people to drive a car with driving lessons, classwork, a highway code guide and a test, let’s teach them how to use social media in a way that won’t harm them.

  • Corn futures settle with a loss of nearly 6% on expectations for ample supplies

    Corn futures on Tuesday settled nearly 6% lower, pressured by expectations for ample supplies, after a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that U.S. farmers in 18 states have planted 90% of their corn crops as of Sunday. That came in above the five-year average of 80%. The most-active July corn contract fell 37 cents, or 5.6%, to settle at $6.20 1/4 a bushel in Chicago.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    Two Black women protesters hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries

  • Who is Alexander Lukashenko? A closer look at the dictator who has maintained an iron grip on Belarus for over 2 decades.

    The Putin-backed dictator rigged a 2020 election in his favor, suppressed protests, and grounded a plane in Minsk this week to detain a journalist.

  • Driver accused of threatening officer plows into Maryland police station, video shows

    A car is seen blowing past the station’s front doors.

  • The One Person Who Tried to Stop Diana From Doing the BBC Interview

    Last week, an explosive report from an independent investigation revealed how Princess Diana was deceived by now former BBC reporter Martin Bashir in order to obtain the infamous 1995 Panorama interview, which was watched by over 20 million people and forever changed the course of Diana's life. The inquiry—which was conducted by Lord Dyson, a former British judge and barrister—also uncovered the BBC's stonewalling techniques that stymied their own internal investigation. Dyson discovered that questions about the legitimacy of Bahir's "unethical" tactics started in 1996, just months after the program aired, but editors at the BBC were told not to do any follow-up stories. While the new report unravels the level of deception of one ruthless reporter and the once revered BBC, it also paints a very personal and tragic picture of Diana's fragility in those last years of her life.The Panorama interview—during which Diana famously said, "There were three of us in this marriage" and confessed to her own infidelity—helped create a false narrative that has endured for over 25 years. It has long been believed that it was solely Diana's idea to speak out on the BBC program, when in truth, it was a series of lies and misrepresentations orchestrated by Bashir that played into the princess's growing paranoia that Palace insiders were spying on her that convinced her to do so.After the findings of Dyson's investigation were published on May 20, Bashir, who had resigned from his position as the BBC's religion editor less than a week earlier, apologized and admitted to using forged bank statements. He called it "an action I deeply regret," but defiantly claimed they had "no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview."There were only two people who knew Diana was planning to do a tell-all with Bashir, which many of those closest to the princess believe set off a chain of events culminating in her death—but only one tried to stop her. Read on to find out who tried to intervene and prevent what would turn out to be one of the most disastrous decisions Diana ever made.RELATED: The 6 Biggest Unanswered Questions Surrounding Princess Diana's Death. The two men who knew Diana best knew about the tell-all interview before it aired. Diana had many friends and confidantes during her lifetime, but there were two men who knew much more about her than her other friends did. The first was Diana's brother, Charles, Earl Spencer (right), who was the one who first introduced her to Bashir during the summer of 1995 after he initially was approached by the reporter. Brandishing bank statements he had another BBC staffer create, Bashir told Diana's brother they were "proof" that one of his employees, Alan Waller, had been paid by unnamed media outlets to spy on the princess. During a second meeting, Bashir showed Spencer more falsified bank statements, which he claimed showed that the private secretaries of both Diana and Prince Charles had also accepted bribes. Curious and concerned, Spencer introduced his sister to Bashir.In his 2001 book A Royal Duty, Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell (left), wrote that he too knew that some kind of "covert plan" was in the works with Bashir when the reporter began appearing at Kensington Palace under a cloak (literally) of secrecy. During the summer of 1995, Burrell was often instructed by Diana to drive his car to the BBC studios in London to pick up Bashir, who hid under a rug in the backseat on the drive back to Kensington Palace. The BBC reporter was smuggled past the guards and ushered into Diana's sitting room in the Palace on several occasions. Burrell wrote he'd helped friends and lovers of the princess sneak in before, but Bashir (who was neither) "seemed to enjoy the cloak-and-dagger operation more than most."While Diana had not disclosed what was actually going on to Burrell, Bashir would occasionally call him looking for inside information on the princess's love life. Once she discovered what was happening, Burrell said Diana "saw [Bashir] in a different light" but went ahead with the interview anyway. A week before the broadcast, Diana told Burrell what was to come, but as a staff member, he said he did not feel it was his place to stop "the boss" from going ahead with it. Her brother later told Diana to not associate herself with Bashir. During Dyson's inquiry, Spencer said it was the first fake statement that "groomed" him to accept Bashir's increasingly sensational claims and introduce him to his sister.According to the report, Spencer also said the second set of statements had upset him greatly and that he "contacted his sister to tell her about them almost immediately." Days later, Diana and her brother met privately in London with Bashir for 90 minutes. Other testimony during the inquiry revealed Bashir had other sensational claims at that time about the Royal Family, like suggesting Diana's own son, Prince William, was unaware he was wearing a watch that had been planted on him to spy on his mother.After growing increasingly suspicious, Spencer no longer felt Bashir was above board. He apologized to his sister for wasting her time and advised her not to have anything further to do him. He assumed the possibility of an interview they had discussed was dismissed, but Diana had already made plans to see the BBC reporter again. In Nov. 1995, just two months after Spencer and Diana had initially met with Bashir, the shattering interview aired and changed Diana's life forever.RELATED: 3 Things Princess Diana and Meghan Markle Did to Change the Royals Forever. Charles Spencer persisted in his search for the truth about the BBC interview for decades. Shortly after the broadcast, rumors among BBC staffers began to emerge about how Bashir had landed the interview of the decade. After an internal 1996 BBC investigation by Tony Hall, who went on to become the BBC's director general, found Bashir to be "honest" and "honourable" in his approach, Spencer continued in his quest for the truth.Years later, in Nov. 2020, Diana's close friend Richard Kay reported in The Daily Mail that Spencer, a former journalist himself, had kept detailed handwritten transcripts of his conversations with Bashir, which he shared with the outlet. After the story was published, the BBC offered to reopen their 1996 internal investigation that had cleared Bashir of any egregious wrongdoing.To Spencer, that was not enough. He had already received an apology for the false bank statements and insisted the forgeries were just a small part of Bashir's and the BBC's deception. He pushed for another investigation, asked for a portion of the money the BBC made from selling the global rights to the broadcast donated to Diana's charities, and demanded both Bashir and the BBC be stripped of any awards given to them in connection with the interview.Less than a year later, Spencer was proven right. That same night the findings for the report were released, Diana's brother sat down for a new interview with BBC's Panorama (the same show that aired Bashir's interview 26 years ago) where he revealed he'd met Bashir on August 31, 1995 (exactly two years to the day before Diana died in Paris) and said that he "draws a line between" the interview and his sister's death. During the broadcast, Spencer said it had become "quite clear" after he and Diana first met with Bashir that he would play on her vulnerabilities by telling his sister lies about her staff (including her long time private secretary Patrick Jephson, who resigned in protest after the interview aired) and Palace courtiers to make them appear "untrustworthy." With Diana already feeling paranoid and isolated, Bashir struck a nerve and sadly, the princess took his word as truth.And for more royals news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Diana's sons issued stunning statements after the report was published. The heartbreaking revelations of Dyson's report led Diana's sons to make deeply personal comments about this tragic episode in her short life. Prince Harry released a statement which said, in part, "Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she stood for." Prince William made an unprecedented televised statement where he said, in part, "What saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions."In addition to the Panorama interview, Spencer took to Twitter on May 20 to thank Andy Webb, the journalist who shared what he'd discovered writing and directing the 2020 documentary Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview, "for his tireless professionalism in bringing the Bashir-Panorama-BBC scandal to light. If he hadn't have pursued this story for well over a decade, and shared his findings with me last October, today's findings wouldn't have surfaced." Webb wrote a piece for The Sunday Times where he concluded, "It simply did not mаke sense thаt the BBC's Pаnorаmа, the stolid grey lаdy of television journаlism, hаd pulled off the greаtest tаbloid sensаtion of the аge."RELATED: 23 Facts About Princess Diana Only Her Closest Friends Knew.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Matt LaFleur likes what he sees from Jordan Love at Packers’ OTAs

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur is hoping quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, but as long as Rodgers is staying away, LaFleur is liking what he’s seeing of quarterback Jordan Love. LaFleur said today that it’s obvious from watching Love at Organized Team Activities that he’s been working hard at getting better. The Packers traded [more]

  • Coronavirus tracker: the latest figures as countries fight the Covid-19 resurgence | Free to read

    The human cost of coronavirus has continued to mount, with more than 167.3m cases confirmed globally and more than 3.5m people known to have died. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic in March and it has spread to more than 200 countries, with severe public health and economic consequences. Europe’s average count of coronavirus-related deaths overtook Asia’s in early March 2020.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene called a symptom of ‘moral and intellectual decline’ by Auschwitz Memorial

    Controversial Republican compared health measures for protecting people from Covid-19 to the suffering of Jews during the Holocaust