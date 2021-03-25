Colorado supermarket shooting suspect in court

Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, the suspect appeared in court for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a mental health assessment "to address his mental illness." (March 25)

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance

    Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, the suspect appeared in court Thursday for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a health assessment “to address his mental illness.”

  • Colorado mass shooting suspect will make initial court appearance Thursday

    The 21-year-old suspect in this week's Colorado mass shooting will make his first court appearance Thursday, three days after authorities say he opened fire at a supermarket and killed 10 people.

  • Hailey and Justin Bieber's "Very Affectionate" Trip to Turks and Caicos Will Give Anyone Vacation Envy

    Hailey and Justin Bieber were recently spotted soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos. Get the details on their romantic getaway just in time for spring.

  • Fist fight breaks out on American Airlines flight as passengers get off plane in Phoenix

    Video posted to social media shows a noisy scuffle among passengers as they prepared to get off American Airlines Flight 2275 in Phoenix this week.

  • Beauty Store Owner Left Beaten and Needing Surgery After Attack in Texas

    A beauty store owner was attacked inside her own store by two women in Harris County, Texas on March 17. Surveillance footage caught the moment one of the women attacked the 59-year-old, punching her at least eight times while shouting racial insults. Both suspects, identified as Keaundra Young and Daquiesha Williams, were arrested for the attacks.

  • Britney Spears Goes Bold At Home in a Lace Blouse, Biker Shorts & Fishnet Tights

    She also showed off her dance skills in the mix.

  • Colorado shooting suspect to be held without bail, judge rules

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa made his first court apperance Thursday after Monday's mass shooting at a Boulder grocery store. He is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

  • 4 suspects charged in murder of Arlington man forcibly tattooed with girlfriend’s name

    Four suspects have been arrested in the shooting of a 22-year-old man whose body was found Feb. 4 in a drainage creek near Texas 360 in Euless.

  • My wife had a baby 3 months ago. She has $160,000 in student loans — and just asked for my ‘blessing’ to work part time

    THE MONEYIST Dear Moneyist, My wife and I had our first baby 3 months ago. As the breadwinner, my wife just returned to work after 12 weeks of unpaid maternity leave. Our savings are a bit low and she is now “asking for my blessing” to work part-time.

  • Spring breakers overwhelmed Miami. What’s happening in Myrtle Beach?

    So far, the massive spring break crowds that caused Miami Beach to declare a state of emergency have not shown up in the Grand Strand. But last year, they definitely did.

  • Sister Wives: Different Wives, Different Rules

    Utah has decriminalized polygamy, and Christine considers moving back.

  • Prince Harry takes second job alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law

    The Duke of Sussex has added another role to his growing job portfolio, this time sitting alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law on a commission aiming to combat the “avalanche of misinformation.” Prince Harry, 36, was on Wednesday named a member of the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder, a six-month project that will examine the “modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions.” The announcement came just 24 hours after it emerged that he had been named “chief impact officer” with Silicon Valley mental health and life coaching company BetterUp. But whereas that position is thought to command a salary, or otherwise equity in the £1.25billion firm, his work with the Aspen Institute, a think tank founded in 1949, is unpaid. Among the other commissioners is Kathryn Murdoch, co-founder and president of Quadrivium, a foundation that promotes voter participation, democracy reform and climate change projects. She is married to James Murdoch, former chairman of News of the World publisher News International, who resigned from his father’s media empire last year.

  • Do you know who you're talking to? Candace Parker and Shaq are becoming the Internet's favorite duo

    WNBA star Candace Parker has been schooling Shaq during 'NBA on TNT' segments.

  • Jake from State Farm is Kevin Miles from Chicago's South Side. A year into the role, he can’t answer your questions about insurance, but he sure can sell it

    Talking with Kevin Miles, aka “Jake from State Farm,” the connection is immediate. At the mention of an upcoming vacation, he queries about my ownership of a weighted blanket. Being a person with insomnia, the 2008 graduate of Chicago Academy for the Arts said he got one for the holidays and swears by it. His only precaution? “Just watch where you have it,” he said laughing. “I was like, I’ll ...

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.

  • Feds clear the way for Catawba Indians’ North Carolina casino. Here’s the latest.

    Casino agreement with NC Gov. Roy Cooper complies with Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, federal official says

  • Boulder police took the mass-shooting suspect into custody with fallen officer Eric Talley's handcuffs

    "It was our distinct honor to use Officer Talley's handcuffs to formally process him into the jail," Boulder police said Thursday.

  • Taylor Swift and Utah's Evermore Theme Park Drop Lawsuits Following Legal Battle

    In a previous statement to E! News, Taylor Swift’s spokesperson slammed a “frivolous claim” by a theme park called Evermore. Get the latest update on the case.

  • China bashes US over racism, inequality, pandemic response

    China took the U.S. to task Wednesday over racism, financial inequality and the federal government’s response to the coronavirus in an annual report that seeks to counter U.S. accusations of human rights abuses by China’s ruling Communist Party. The 28-page report issued by China’s Cabinet opens with “I can't breathe,” a reference to George Floyd, the Black American who was declared dead last May after a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.