Colorado Supreme Court approves new congressional districts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICHOLAS RICCARDI
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver (AP) — Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday approved the state's new congressional map, rejecting arguments from civil rights groups that the redistricting plan deprives Latinos of a fair say in congressional elections.

The map from the state's Independent Redistricting Commission preserved the state's 4-3 split between Democratic and Republican-leaning house districts, while adding an eighth in the suburbs north of Denver that is a legitimate swing district, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.

The court had until Monday to approve the map or send it back. Democratic and civil rights groups asked the court to make the commission redraw the boundaries to increase the number of Latinos in both the new swing seat and the southern and western district currently represented by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert. They argued that provisions in the 2018 ballot measure establishing the commission required extra attention to bolstering the political power of minority groups.

But the court found the provisions simply echo requirements of the Voting Rights Act that are not applicable in a state like Colorado, where the Latino population is widely dispersed and it would be challenging to draw a majority-Latino district.

“We conclude that the Commission’s Plan complies with the VRA,” Justice Monica Marquez wrote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 7 personas heridas en tiroteos reportados en el downtown de Orlando durante la noche de Halloween

    Varias personas resultaron heridas en un par de tiroteos durante la noche en medio de las celebraciones de Halloween en el downtown de Orlando, dijo el lunes el jefe de policía Orlando Rolón. Uno de los tiroteos, que hirió a cuatro personas, ocurrió cerca de North Orange Avenue y Wall Street, dijo la policía. El otro tiroteo, cerca del Lake Eola, hirió a tres personas. Rolón dijo que una de las ...

  • 3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

    Seniors are often warned not to sign up for Social Security at the earliest possible age of 62. But if you've saved reasonably well for retirement, then you might as well use those benefits while you're in the strongest position to make the most of them.

  • Biden says pope has brought him comfort after son's death

    President Joe Biden reflected on his relationship with Pope Francis on Sunday as he neared the end of his visit to Rome, saying the pontiff has brought him “great solace” since the death of his son Beau more than six years ago. Biden was asked about his private meeting Friday with the pope during his closing news conference at the Group of 20 summit. Speaking with emotion, the president harked back to his September 2015 meeting with the pontiff when the leader of the Roman Catholic Church was visiting the United States.

  • Japan’s Ruling Coalition Keeps Majority in Election

    Japanese Prime Minister&nbsp;Fumio Kishida’s ruling party avoided the worst-case scenarios that opinion polls had suggested beforehand. The Liberal Democratic Party won 261 seats in Sunday's election to preserve its outright majority in the 465-seat lower house, according to public broadcaster dropping from the 276 seats it held when parliament was dissolved.&nbsp;Stephen Engle reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • Indiana Witches Swap 'Brooms for Paddles' on Halloween

    Three women dressed as witches for Halloween were spotted paddleboarding in North Webster, Indiana, on October 31.Footage by Twitter user @matt21518 shows the women paddleboarding. In a tweet, @matt21518 said the witches “traded in their brooms for paddles” for a Halloween ride. Credit: @matt21518 via Storyful

  • U.S. Supreme Court declines to weigh public access to surveillance court rulings

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether the public has a right to see significant decisions issued by a secretive court that approves government surveillance requests including some that are highly contentious. The justices turned away an American Civil Liberties Union bid to gain access to U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court decisions made before 2015 involving what former President George W. Bush's administration called the "global war on terrorism" after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. The ACLU had appealed a decision by a specialized appellate court on surveillance matters denying it such access.

  • A Canadian neo-Nazi was sentenced to 9 years in prison for trying to start a civil war in the US

    Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews and US Army veteran Brian Lemley were arrested in January 2020 for allegedly plotting to attack the US.

  • Where Colorado stands if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosThe U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday morning in two cases challenging a restrictive new abortion law in Texas.Catch up quick: The court fast-tracked the challenges to Texas' law, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and is structured to avoid federal scrutiny.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The rulings will test the strength of Roe v.

  • Musk offers $6B if UN shows how it will solve world hunger

    Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, says he will sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the United Nations’ food agency if it could show how the money would solve world hunger. In the interview, Beasley said billionaires could give ”$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them."

  • The conservative effort to take over school boards reaches fever pitch in one Colorado district

    The upcoming election, which has attracted cash from deep-pocketed donors, turned once sleepy school board meetings into heated debates.

  • Russian region extends off-work order as COVID-19 cases soar

    Authorities in Russia's Novgorod region on Monday ordered most residents to stay off work for one more week starting Nov. 8 as coronavirus infections and deaths remained at all-time highs. The Novgorod region was the first region to extend the nationwide non-working period between Oct. 30-Nov. 7 that was ordered by President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s state coronavirus task force on Monday reported more than 40,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third straight day and more than 1,100 deaths for the seventh day in a row - the highest levels in each category since the start of the pandemic.

  • On election eve, Trump touts ties with Youngkin

    National Democrats have sought to link the Republican candidate to the former president.

  • Maryland man admits participating in a COVID-19 vaccine scam, which involved a fake Moderna website. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

    A Maryland resident faces a long jail sentence for his role in a COVID-19 vaccine scam, which involved a duplicate version of the Moderna website.

  • Mexicans return to Day of the Dead celebration with a vengeance

    Thousands of Mexicans crowded into the main avenue of Mexico City for a lively Day of the Dead parade on Sunday, relishing the chance to mark the festive tradition after the coronavirus pandemic cast a thick pall over it last year. Most of the mass of spectators lining Paseo de la Reforma boulevard wore protective face masks as they watched colorful floats, bands and performers trundle down the street. "I love coming to see this tradition we Mexicans can't lose sight of," said Leticia Galvan, a 67-year-old civil servant decked out in a skeleton suit and trilby, and with half of her face painted in the colors of a La Catrina skull.

  • Republican contender in Virginia avoids Trump’s campaign event

    Glenn Youngkin to give Trump’s ‘tele rally’ a wide berthOpinion: Republican racial culture war reaches new heights Glenn Youngkin in northern Virginia at the weekend. Photograph: Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock Donald Trump was scheduled to host a Virginia campaign event on Monday for Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor in a race headed down to the wire. But Youngkin will not participate, as he attempts to balance appeals to the former president’s supporters with a

  • Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

    Mexico returned Sunday to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gerardo Tapia Guadarrama on Sunday joined many others at the cemetery as he visited the grave of his father Juan Ignacio Tapia, who died in May 2020 of a thrombosis.

  • Video appears to show Melania Trump turning away and rolling her eyes immediately after smiling next to Donald at World Series game

    In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.

  • Georgia Secretary Of State Didn't Know Trump's Order To 'Find' Votes Was Being Recorded

    Brad Raffensperger learned of the tape after Trump lied in a tweet about the call, claiming the secretary of state didn't have "a clue" about the election.

  • Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

    Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep. Candidates of the Georgian Dream party won 19 of the 20 municipal elections in runoff votes on Saturday, including the mayoral offices in the country’s five largest cities: Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Poti. Nika Melia, the head of the main opposition party United National Movement and a mayoral candidate in Tbilisi, claimed that “the victories gained by the opposition in many municipalities were taken away...like they never happened.”

  • Cops ‘Laughed’ When Biden Staffers Called 911 for Trump Train Ambush: Lawsuit

    LawsuitJust days before the presidential election, supporters of then-President Donald Trump ambushed a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, leaving staffers fearful for their safety and repeatedly calling local law officials for help.But the City of San Marcos “refused to help,” instead privately mocking the Democratic staffers stuck on the bus and calling them “tards,” according to text messages and 911 audio recordings detailed in an amended federal lawsuit.The Oct. 30 “Trump Train” inciden