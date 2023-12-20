Colorado Supreme Court kicks Trump off ballot

Colorado's Supreme Court has removed Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot, citing an insurrection clause in the US Constitution.

In a landmark decision that upends the White House race, the court ruled 4-3 that Mr Trump is not an eligible candidate because of section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

But the decision has been placed on hold pending appeal next month.

Several attempts to kick Mr Trump off the ballot in other states have failed.

Tuesday's decision does not apply to states outside of Colorado.

"We conclude that because President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list President Trump as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot," the Colorado Supreme Court wrote in its ruling.

The decision reverses an earlier one from a Colorado judge, who ruled that the 14th Amendment's insurrection ban did not apply to presidents because the section does not explicitly name them.

That same lower court judge also found that Mr Trump had participated in an insurrection on the day of the US Capitol riot in 2021 when supporters of his stormed Congress as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

In a statement, Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, called the ruling "completely flawed".

"Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls," Mr Cheung said.

"They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November."

Mr Cheung added that Mr Trump's legal team would "swiftly file an appeal" to the US Supreme Court.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a watchdog group that brought the case, lauded the ruling.

"It is not only historic and justified, but is necessary to protect the future of democracy in our country," the group's president, Noah Bookbinder, said in a statement.

Similar lawsuits in New Hampshire, Minnesota and Michigan have failed.

The 14th Amendment was ratified after the American Civil War. Its Section 3 was deployed to block secessionists from returning to previous government roles once southern states re-joined the Union.

It has been used against the likes of Confederate president Jefferson Davis and his vice-president Alexander Stephens, both of whom had served in Congress, but has seldom been invoked since.