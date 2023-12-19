Colorado Supreme Court rules Donald Trump is ineligible for 2024 ballot

The News

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot over the Constitution’s insurrection clause.

The decision was put on hold until Jan. 4 pending appeal; it will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Activists have been pushing for Trump to be blocked from the 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment, which says officials who “engaged in insurrection” are barred from holding office.