Colorado Supreme Court says Trump is ineligible to run again

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday threw former President Donald Trump off the state’s 2024 presidential ballot, ruling that Trump is disqualified by the Constitution from serving as president again because he stoked an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 4-3 ruling, which rests on an interpretation of the 14th Amendment, will almost certainly force the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve whether Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican nomination, is eligible to hold future public office.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the Colorado majority opinion reads. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

The court, which consists entirely of Democratic appointees, is the first in the nation to side with activists and voters who have filed numerous lawsuits claiming that Trump is barred from office under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause.” That clause states that anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after taking an oath of office to support the Constitution is forbidden from holding any public office.

The divided decision, issued just two weeks after the court heard oral arguments in the case, reverses a Denver judge’s ruling that found that while Trump had engaged in insurrection, the Constitution’s ambiguity on the matter left Trump eligible to remain on the ballot. The four-justice majority of the Colorado high court agreed with the lower-court judge that Trump engaged in insurrection — and found that he is disqualified from the ballot as a result.

Moments after the ruling, Trump vowed to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision,” said Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump’s campaign. “We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.”

The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision won’t take effect immediately. The court put the ruling on hold until at least Jan. 4, 2024, to give the U.S. Supreme Court time to weigh in.

The high court is already debating whether to take up another momentous Trump-related issue on an urgent timeframe: whether he is immune from the criminal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith related to Trump’s bid to subvert the 2020 election. If it takes up the Colorado case as well, it would put the justices in a position to decide two issues that could determine the trajectory of the entire 2024 presidential election.