Colorado Supreme Court: Victims can't be forced to testify prior to trial without subpoena

May 9—A ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court on a Boulder County case will protect named victims from being forced to testify at pre-trial hearings without a subpoena, even if the victims are in the courtroom at the time.

In a ruling issued April 24, the Supreme Court sided with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, which appealed a visiting judge's ruling allowing defense attorneys to call a named victim to the stand during a preliminary hearing for a sex assault case in September 2022.

Senior Judge Frederic Roberts ruled that even though the named victim was not issued a subpoena, because she was in the room she was required to testify under a 1978 Colorado case "McDonald v District Court."

The McDonald ruling stated that "where an eyewitness is available in court during a preliminary hearing, and where the prosecution is relying almost completely on hearsay testimony, it is an abuse of discretion to prohibit the defense from calling the witness."

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office requested a stay and appealed Roberts' ruling. The Colorado Supreme Court ultimately determined the McDonald case was superseded by the more recent Colorado Victim Rights Act (VRA), which gives named victims the right to be present for court proceedings.

"McDonald preceded the VRA, which was a game changer," the ruling stated. "McDonald is now overruled to the extent that it conflicts with the VRA. Reading McDonald with the gloss supplied by the VRA, the Supreme Court holds that defense counsel may not call to the witness stand an unsubpoenaed victim who happens to be in attendance at a preliminary hearing."

The ruling does not prevent named victims from testifying at pre-trial hearings, but does require defense attorneys to serve a subpoena. which could then be challenged by prosecutors in court.

"This decision is an important vindication of the constitutional rights of victims under the Victim Rights Act," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "Victims who are not under subpoena should be able to attend court without fear of being abruptly compelled to testify without notice. Our office will continue to fight for the constitutional rights of victims and the rule of law. We appreciate our collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Victim Law Center and the Attorney General's Office. Chief Deputy District Attorney Adam Kendall did an outstanding job in supporting this victim and fighting for the right outcome here."

Story continues

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that in this Boulder County case, McDonald would not have applied even without the Victim Rights Act because the testimony in the hearing was not exclusively hearsay evidence.

Two justices ruled that the Supreme Court should stop at that ruling and not issue further guidance on the McDonald ruling.

But the other five justices ruled that the case, "gives us an opportunity to discern how the VRA affects our decision in McDonald," and "make the rule absolute."

"The absence of this clarification tripped up the county court and could sow confusion among trial courts in the future," the ruling read.

The ruling went on to state that in order to protect the rights of victims, "McDonald must be read through the prism of the VRA."

"To hold otherwise would be to undercut the right to attend the critical stages of proceedings under the VRA," the ruling read. "If what the county court did here were acceptable, then victims would have to think twice before attending certain proceedings like preliminary hearings — they would avail themselves of their right to be present at their own peril of being compelled to testify. ... Such an unenviable choice would chill a victim's right to attend the critical stages of proceedings, would be inconsistent with the constitutional and statutory goal of honoring and protecting victims, and would contravene the objective of treating victims with fairness, respect, and dignity."

The Boulder County case, which had been on hold, is now set for a status conference.

"The testimony of a victim is very rarely necessary at a preliminary hearing in a criminal case," said Kendall in a statement. "We are pleased that the Supreme Court decided to consider this case and issued a thoughtful opinion that recognizes this fact. As the Supreme Court noted, the Victim Rights Act was established so that victims would be treated with dignity and respect in the criminal justice system. This opinion ensures that victims who exercise their right to appear at a preliminary hearing will no longer face the risk of being ambushed and forced to testify without warning."