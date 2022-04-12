Colorado suspect dead in shootout with police, K-9 dog also killed

A Colorado suspect is dead following a shootout with police and a K-9 officer was also killed.

The incident began at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday when Manitou Springs Police Department officers and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue due to a report of a person menacing others with a firearm.

A short time later, officers and deputies contacted the suspect. During that interaction, the suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement personnel, according to a summary of events published by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At least one Manitou Springs police officer, and at least one El Paso County sheriff’s deputy fired their duty weapon at least one time, striking the suspect, authorities said.

Officers and deputies immediately started life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, however, the suspect died on the scene, according to the police summary. An El Paso County Sheriff’s K9 was shot and killed during this incident. No other deputies or officers were injured in this incident.

The involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave per their department policies.

Per Colorado statute, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting, according to the agency. All information regarding the deadly force investigation will come from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Information regarding the law enforcement officers and deputies involved in this incident will come from their respective agencies.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.