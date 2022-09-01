Colorado Teen Shot And Killed While Recording TikTok Videos

A teenager was killed in a TikTok gone wrong, and authorities have charged three people in connection to the incident.

The situation recently went down in the small town of Monte Vista, Colorado, after a 14-year-old girl, identified as Aaliyah Salazar, according to KUSA, was shot in the head while recording TikToks with a group of peers.

Allegedly, one of the underage suspects was fiddling with a gun and tossed it to another minor, who “caught the gun and did not know how to hold the gun and fired it,” according to KRDO.

It’s worth adding that one of the suspects said that “it could be an accident,” though she confirmed that the gun was pointed and fired at the victim.

Both juvenile suspects face reckless manslaughter charges for their role in the matter.

Emiliano Vargas, a 21-year-old who owned the gun and was not present during the incident, was also charged with permitting or providing a minor with a firearm, as the gun was easily accessible by one of the suspects (who was dating and living with him at the time).

Furthermore, a search of the suspects’ phones and social media accounts reportedly showed them brandishing the gun in question, suggesting that this isn’t the first time the teens accessed the firearm.

With authorities working on getting justice for Salazar, her family is left to pick up the pieces and grapple with their loss.

“It’s hard. It’s hard to put into words,” the teen’s father, William Salazar, said, KUSA reports.

“She could go into a store and come out with 20 new friends. She was just that type of person. She loved people, and people loved her,'” Aaliyah’s grandfather, Gary Salazar, recalled, according to Oxygen.

Gary Salazar also spoke about how he hopes the underage suspects get the book thrown at them, as they face a maximum penalty of only six years due to their age, according to KUSA.

“If you take a life, you should have to pay for it dearly,” he said, the outlet reports. “Not with a slap on the hand and say, ‘Don’t do it again.'”

The case is being handled by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, and there are no further updates at this time.