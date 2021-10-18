Colorado Uber driver stabbed after telling juvenile customers they would not fit in vehicle: report

An Uber driver in Colorado was stabbed several times by a group of juveniles early Monday morning after he told them he couldn’t fit them all in his vehicle, police and reports said.

The victim, who FOX 31 Denver identified as an Uber driver, was called to the area of South Broadway and Evans Avenue in Denver just before 12:15 a.m. local time, police said. He arrived to find five people, described as "juvenile males."

COLORADO JUDGE ALLOWS BARRY MORPHEW TO CONTINUE LIVING NEAR MARITAL HOME DESPITE GPS TRACKING ISSUES

"A verbal altercation ensued after the victim advised the group that he could not fit all of them in his vehicle," police said in an email Monday. "The altercation then turned physical and the victim sustained several stab wounds."

He was stabbed at least twice in the back and stomach, according to FOX 31. Police said he was taken to a local hospital and was expected to survive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for the kids believed to be behind the attack. Denver Police ask anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.