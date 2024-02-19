Colorado university mourns loss of two people found fatally shot in dorm; investigation ongoing

Students look outside their dorm window in the Village at Alpine Valley housing, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, as police investigate a shooting on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Two people who were fatally shot in a dorm room at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs have been identified as police continue to investigate to track down who killed them.

The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the victims as Samuel Knopp, a 24-year-old student at the university, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, who was not enrolled in the university.

The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) Police Department was called after shots were heard at Crestone House, an on-campus dormitory around 6:00 a.m. on Friday. Police found two people dead in the room where shots were fired.

University police called the Colorado Springs Police Department for assistance, who took over the investigation.

The university was under lockdown for several hours on Friday as police worked to determine if there was an active shooter on campus. Police are continuing to investigate but so far have also ruled out a murder-suicide scenario.

"Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," police said.

'Please remember that you are not alone'

The university was closed over the weekend and classes were canceled on Monday.

"As we mourn the loss of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, my hope is that we will come together as a community, support one another and share in our grief. Please remember that you are not alone," Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet wrote in an email to students.

Sobanet said Knopp was "a senior studying music and a beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department."

"He was an accomplished guitar player and an extremely talented musician," she said.

Although Montgomery was not a student, she will be "mourned by our campus community," Sobanet said.

The fatal shooting comes a week after another student died on campus. The Scribe, UCCS' student newspaper, reported that on the night of Feb. 12, nursing student Mia Brown died after having a medical emergency at the rec center on campus.

