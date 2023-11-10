Colorado veterinarians warn of rampant respiratory infections, pneumonia among dogs

TechCrunch

AI startup Hugging Face offers a wide range of data science hosting and development tools, including a GitHub-like portal for AI code repositories, models and datasets, as well as web dashboards to demo AI-powered applications. ChatGPT's release was the catalyst for H4's formation, in fact, according to Lewis Tunstall, a machine learning engineer at Hugging Face and one of H4's two members. "When ChatGPT was released by OpenAI in late 2022, we started brainstorming on what it might take to replicate its capabilities with open source libraries and models," Tunstall told TechCrunch in an email interview.