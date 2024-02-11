Colorado’s Victim Services on the brink of collapse

Across Colorado, a crisis is unfolding — one that is putting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse at risk of losing access to life-sustaining services and support.

Organizations providing these survivor-centered services rely on Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funding, which comes from fines and penalties collected from federal crimes. Because of recent changes in federal prosecutions and fines, this critical source of funding is running dangerously low. According to the Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice, which manages VOCA grants in the state, Colorado is facing an estimated 50% cut from last year.

A loss of half of this essential funding would have devastating ripple effects in every community across the state. Over 200 agencies and organizations in Colorado rely on VOCA funding to maintain their services. While VOCA is federally funded, these cuts will be felt locally, impacting survivors from the San Luis Valley to Denver Metro and everywhere else in between. At Mariposa Center for Safety (formerly the YWCA of Pueblo), we are already at a critical juncture in providing services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Our community is largely taxed with an insurmountable homeless population that requires a good source of local funding leaving us to rely on state funds for our community need. We already know, according to the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board (2023) that our communities are in danger, annually reporting 20 DV related fatalities in El Paso County, 17 in Adams County, 14 in Arapahoe County, and 5 here in Pueblo County. At a time when the need for services has skyrocketed, we cannot afford to leave victims and survivors behind.

State leaders play a key role in finding creative solutions to fill the funding gap. Last year, Colorado’s Joint Budget Committee made state history when it allocated $17 million to victim services for the first time, an act that received statewide recognition and praise. Other states like Texas, Wisconsin, and Utah annually invest anywhere from $25 million to $73 million in victim services, providing sustainable funding local programs can rely on.

Now is the time for Colorado to join these efforts.

Governor Polis’ FY 2024-2025 budget includes $3.3 million for victim services, which falls nearly $27 million short of the $30 million needed to maintain current funding levels. While this is a step in the right direction, we have a long way to go if we want the organizations helping meet the needs of victims and survivors to keep their doors open so they can continue providing these critical services.

Mariposa Center for Safety (formerly YWCA of Pueblo) joins Violence Free Colorado, the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA), and Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA) in calling on Governor Polis and the Joint Budget Committee to ensure adequate funding so victims in all communities across Colorado can receive the wraparound services they need to heal and thrive. Without sufficient investment in victim services, our state’s safety, public health, and economy will surely pay the price for years to come.

Nicole Ferguson

S. Nicole Ferguson is the executive director of the Mariposa Center for Safety

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Colorado’s Victim Services on the brink of collapse