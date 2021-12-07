Colorado Walmart shoplifting suspect allegedly deployed bear spray, 5 people treated

The Colorado shoplifting suspect who police say deployed bear spray Sunday when confronted by employees at a Greeley Walmart has been arrested.

Vince Joe Pacheco, 29, is set to face third-degree assault on an at-risk elder, aggravated robbery and other charges, KDVR.com reported.

Greeley police described a chaotic scene at the Walmart. Pacheco was confronted by store associates after allegedly shoplifting and deployed the bear spray, hitting three of them, police said. They tried to subdue the suspect and, at one point, Pacheco hit a 70-year-old employee with the bear spray can, police said.

Police responded to the scene on reports of a possible man with a gun at the store, and later determined that there was no gun. The report said employees were treated at the scene.

Police told the Denver Channel that Pacheco fled the scene to a nearby store to try and wash his face, and he eventually surrendered. The incident occurred at about 1:35 p.m. and he eventually surrendered at about 9 p.m.