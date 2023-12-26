Colorado weather alert: High wind, blowing snow causing major Christmas travel impacts

If traveling to or from Colorado the day after Christmas, you will definitely want to plan ahead as much of the eastern half of the state is under some kind of weather warning causing the closure of many roads.

Here's the latest on the storm:

Fort Collins under a high wind warning

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the city, the foothills west and south of the city and east to Sterling and Fort Morgan until midnight Tuesday.

Northwest wind 35 mph to 45 mph, gusting to 65 mph will take place over the warned area.

For Fort Collins specifically, northwest winds of 38 mph gusting to 55 mph are forecast through Tuesday night. No snow is forecast for Fort Collins and the surrounding area. The wind will largely subside by Wednesday.

That will create hazardous driving conditions in the form of blowing dust and snow and the threat to high profile vehicles of blowing over, especially on Interstate 25.

Blizzard warning for the Eastern Plans, impacting I-70

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning until 5 a.m. Wednesday for the far Eastern Plains stretching from Julesburg to Akron to Castle Rock and Limon east to the Kansas state line.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only, the weather service warned.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches is possible and wind gusts to 60 mph will make driving extremely dangerous to due to snow and blowing snow creating slick roads and low visibility.

Many roads are closed on the Eastern Plans, including I-70 from Denver to the Kansas line.

I-80 is open but from Cheyenne east to the Nebraska state line there is a blizzard warning with snowfall, strong wind and blowing snow creating low visibility and slick road in spots.

For Colorado travel conditions, visit the Colorado Department of Transportation's cotrip.com or call 511.

For Wyoming travel conditions, visit https://wyoroad.info/ or call 511.

DIA flights

If flying, make sure to check with your airlines before you head to Denver International Airport.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 26), there were 64 flight delays and 18 cancellations at the airport, according to FlightAware.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Snow, strong wind causing major Christmas travel headaches in Colorado