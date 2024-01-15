Colorado weather alert: Monday to be worst day of storm with coldest wind chill, more snow

Fort Collins could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow on Jan. 15, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

If you thought Saturday and Sunday were brutal, brace yourself for today as Monday, Jan. 15, will be even colder, snowier and windier than the weekend in Fort Collins.

There is sun on the horizon, but until then, here is what you need to know about our storm, including warnings, travel impacts, the coldest wind chills and when it will warm up.

Here's what we have for warnings for Monday

Wind chill warning: Until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, for the eastern third of Colorado, including Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Winter storm warning: Until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, for much of the central and northern mountains.

Avalanche warning: Until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, for all of the central and northern mountains, including Cameron Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat area and into Summit County.

Periods of heavy snow in the mountains through Monday. Very cold temperatures with periods of light snow across the plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Lyr2SJPACZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 14, 2024

When will this storm finally move out of Colorado?

Mountains: Continued snow through Monday evening with an additional 3-8 inches or more of snow for mountain passes.

Foothills/plains: Snow ending by late Monday afternoon with 1 to 2 inches of snow in most places with totals possibly higher due to banding near the Boulder County foothills

Storm continues to impact travel plans on busy MLK Day

The Colorado Department of Transportation said travelers should expect delays for avalanche mitigation and snow removal on Interstate 70, U.S. Highway 40, U.S. Highway 50 and other mountain passes Jan. 15-16.

Here are road condition updates as of 6:30 a.m. Monday. For updated conditions, visit cotrip.com

Colorado Highway 14: Closed in both directions on either side of Cameron Pass due to avalanche mitigation and safety concerns.

Colorado Highway 6: Closed at Loveland Pass due to adverse conditions and safety concerns.

U.S. Highway 40: Closed at Berthoud Pass due to an avalanche that came across the highway and trapped vehicles.

Interstate 25: Between Fort Collins and Denver is icy and snow packed in spots.

Interstate 70 : West of Denver traction laws in place and interstate icy and snow packed.

Interstate 70: East of Denver is icy and snow packed in spots.

Interstate 76: Iy and snow packed in spots.

A look at flight delays, cancellations at DIA on Monday due to the storm

As of 8 a.m. Monday, there have been 99 delays and 310 cancelled flights at DIA, according to FlightAware.

Check with your airline before heading to DIA.

Wind chill values are -20 to -25 below zero across most of northeast Colorado this morning. However near the CO-NE-WY border values have dropped to -30 to -40 below zero. #cowx pic.twitter.com/cCM7Dw105U — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2024

Here are some of the coldest wind chills expected for Monday into Tuesday morning

According to the National Weather Service:

Fort Collins: Minus 27 degrees

Greeley: Minus 26 degrees

Estes Park: Minus 25 degrees

Limon: Minus 33 degrees

Denver: Minus 20 degrees

Fort Morgan: Minus 34

Julesburg: Minus 34

Longmont: Minus 23

Walden: Minus 31

Fort Collins has not broken a cold record, but that will likely change Monday

Fort Collins is forecast to break two records Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The record maximum low is 2 degrees. Forecast is 1 degree. Record low is minus 11. Forecast is minus 14.

Fort Collins forecast calls for seasonal temperatures by midweek

According to the National Weather Service

Monday: 80% chance of snow with 1 to 3 inches possible, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 1 with wind chill of minus 27 degrees. Low around minus 14 with wind chill of minus 25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26 degrees with wind chill as low as minus 20. Low around 11 degrees.

Wednesday : 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m., mixing with rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43 and low around 19.

Thursday: 30% chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43 and low around 7.

Friday : Partly sunny, with a high near 31 and low around 15.

Saturday : Partly sunny, with a high near 47 and low around 25

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado storm not over. Monday brings colder wind chill, more snow