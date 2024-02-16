Colorado weather alert: Timing, travel impacts and forecast snow totals for latest storm

Fort Collins and the Interstate 25 corridor are forecast to see enough snow to make Friday evening's commute a concern as the latest storm system moves into Colorado.

This is not a major storm, but it could have sneaky impacts along the I-25 corridor depending on where snow bands set up.

Here's what you need to know regarding the storm's timing, travel impacts, snowfall forecast and the spring-like warmup that's expected to follow it.

When snow is expected for Colorado mountains, I-25 corridor

Mountains: Snow has already fallen in the mountains. There will be a break Friday morning before snow redevelops Friday afternoon, with an additional 4 to 12 inches possible into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

I-25 corridor/Eastern Plains: Snow is expected late Friday afternoon, with 3 to 6 inches forecast, making for slick travel conditions that worsen after sunset.

Here are expected snowfall ranges for select Colorado sites for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Here are the roads expected to be impacted by the snowstorm

Mountains: As of Friday morning, the mountains are already seeing snow-covered roads, including Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 40.

I-25/Eastern Plains: By the Friday evening commute and overnight, there will likely be impacts to I-25 and possibly I-76. Those impacts could last into Saturday.

Expected snow totals for Fort Collins and Denver areas, Eastern Plains and Colorado mountains

According to the National Weather Service:

Fort Collins: 3 to 4 inches

Loveland: 1 to 4 inches

Greeley: 2 to 3 inches

Windsor: 2 to 3 inches

Estes Park: 2 to 3 inches

Wellington: 2 to 4 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 3 to 5 inches

Bear Lake (Rocky Mountain National Park): 4 to 7 inches

Cameron Pass: 4 to 8 inches

Buckhorn Mountain: 2 to 5 inches

Denver area

Denver: 2 to 3 inches

Denver International Airport: 2 to 3 inches

Boulder: 2 to 4 inches

Longmont: 2 to 3 inches

Eastern Plains

Fort Morgan: 2 to 3 inches

Sterling: 2 to 3 inches

Akron: 2 to 3 inches

Wray: 1 inch

Mountains

Winter Park: 6 to 8 inches

Vail: 6 to 8 inches

Steamboat: 3 to 4 inches

Eisenhower Tunnel: 3 to 6 inches

Keystone: 2 to 5 inches

Fort Collins forecast to go from snow and cold to spring-like temperatures

Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Friday: 70% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m., with daytime accumulation of around 1 inch. High near 32 degrees.

Friday night: 70% chance of snow, mainly before 2 a.m., with 2 to 4 inches of new snow possible. Low around 14.

Saturday : Patchy fog until mid-morning, with a high near 38 and low around 16.

Sunday : Partly sunny, with a high near 50 and low around 28.

Monday ( Washington's Birthday ): Sunny, with a high near 56 and low around 28.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62 and low around 31.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 and low around 31.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: More snow expected for Colorado, Fort Collins: Friday's forecast