Colorado wildfire victims vow to rebuild
Residents of Superior, Colorado, devastated by last week's wildfire, were allowed to return to the remains of their homes to survey the damage and salvage what they could from the rubble. (Jan. 5)
Cole Hagan, a high school junior, was at a pool party when he was lured outside and then attacked by a friend. His family is seeking justice, their lawyer said.
Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.
The 70-year-old actress was all smiles as she gave a rescue elephant a mud bath at the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park in Phuket, Thailand
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.
The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Country Music Hall of Fame member known for songs like "Harper Valley PTA" and "Homecoming" died last summer
Maricopa County released a 93-page point-by-point response to Arizona Senate contractor claims about the county's 2020 presidential election.
Some officers also told The New York Times that they weren't sure if their colleagues would risk their lives to defend the building again.
A quick-thinking Patrick Mahomes knew how to turn those boos to cheers.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee) Suni Lee is speaking out about her new relationship after going public with boyfriend Jaylin Smith over the holidays. On Dec.
Alessandra Ambrosio has been relaxing in her native Brazil with loved ones, including her daughter Anja.
GettyEven as daily new COVID cases set all-time records and hospitals fill up, epidemiologists have arrived at a perhaps surprising consensus. Yes, the latest Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is bad. But it could have been a lot worse.Even as cases have surged, deaths haven’t—at least not to the same degree. Omicron is highly transmissible but generally not as severe as some older variants—“lineages” is the scientific term.We got lucky. But that luck might not hold. Many of the same epid
Rita Ora's abs look so toned while rocking a black string bikini on a beach in Australia in a new Instagram photo. She does HIIT with a trainer to stay fit.
Former president Donald Trump's decision to abruptly cancel his Jan. 6 counter-programming event has left key allies Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon fuming.Responding to reports that Trump was pressured into canceling by several allies in his inner circle, the pair suggested the ex-president is surrounded by insufficiently pro-MAGA individuals, and that he should put his once-slated presser back on the books immediately.“There are still too many people around Donald John Trump that are not Trumpe
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee says she has received "so much hate" from the Hmong American community regarding her relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.
During a recent haircut appointment, our editor got the social media-famous octopus haircut. The trend is a new iteration of the shag haircut that's heavily layered and medium-length.
"You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.
Drake LaRoche is married, 5-years after dad Adam LaRoche retired abruptly because his son was not allowed in White Sox clubhouse
The fiancée is now harassing her at work.