Colorado woman charged after hitting two motorcyclists while under the influence

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman from Colorado Springs was charged after an August 2023 hit-and-run, when she was reportedly driving her coworker’s rental car without permission and struck two motorcyclists while under the influence.

The woman, identified as Jordan Alexandra Edwards, was in Utah for a business event, according to the indictment from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office.

Edwards’s coworker provided a statement that was included in the indictment, in which the coworker claims Edwards did not have permission to drive the rental car but took the keys and car anyway after drinking alcohol.

Edwards is facing four different counts, two of which are negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony. The other charges are theft of a firearm or operable motor vehicle (for gaining unauthorized control of her coworker’s rental car), which is a second-degree felony; and failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, which is a third-degree felony.

A statement from a West Jordan Police officer, also included in the indictment, explained how the officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run in Salt Lake County. The officer’s investigation revealed Edwards had collided with two different motorcyclists while they were all traveling in the same direction.

According to court documents, Edwards did not slow down while approaching the two motorcyclists at a red light. After the collision, one of the motorcyclists suffered several injuries, including a vertebral artery injury and a fractured sacrum, according to the indictment.

The other motorcyclist was reportedly trapped underneath the rental car and dragged into the intersection with his motorcycle as Edwards continued to drive. Documents say the motorcyclist suffered from broken ribs, internal bleeding and a fractured pelvis, among other injuries.

Several witnesses reported seeing Edwards push the motorcyclist into the intersection before she reversed the car and fled the scene.

When another West Jordan Police officer caught up to Edwards, he attempted to initiate a traffic stop by turning on emergency lights, but Edwards did not stop. After Edwards eventually stopped in the parking lot of a business, several officers reported smelling alcohol on her breath and on her person.

Officers reported Edwards claimed she had stayed at the scene of the accident and seemed disoriented. After being informed about the motorcyclists, Edwards reportedly laughed and claimed she didn’t do it on purpose.

Tests revealed Edwards was driving under the influence at four times the legal limit, testing positive for both alcohol and THC.

The indictment calls Edwards a flight risk and says she is a danger to the community after she fled from officers and drove under the influence.

