Colorado woman detained in police car struck by train is identified

A 20-year-old woman left seriously injured after a freight train slammed into the parked police vehicle she was detained in has been identified.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley, remained hospitalized “with multiple injuries” she sustained during the crash, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said on Monday. She is expected to survive.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, near U.S. 85 and Weld County Rd. 38, north of Platteville near Denver. Officers spanning several law enforcement agencies were responding at the time to a report of road rage “involving a firearm in Ft. Lupton earlier in the evening,” the bureau said.

A Platteville police officer pulled over Rios-Gonzalez just past a set of railroad tracks, parking their patrol car behind her on the crossing. A pair of Fort Lupton officers also responded and helped place Rios-Gonzalez in the back of the Platteville police cruiser.

“While the officers cleared the suspect vehicle as part of the investigation, a train traveling northbound struck the PPD patrol car,” the CBI said.

The Platteville Police Department so far has placed one of the officers involved on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the matter is carried out, Police Chief Carl Dwyer said in an email to the Denver Post. His name has not been released.

The road rage incident remained under investigation by Fort Lupton police and the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is meanwhile looking into the woman’s injury while she was in police custody.