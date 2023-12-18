Colorado woman injured after being gored by mule deer buck

Last week saw a bighorn ram sheep on the roof of a Boulder County house. This week a mule deer buck gored a woman outside her home.

It must be fall in Colorado.

The latest incident occurred the evening of Dec. 16 in the middle of the small town of Silver Cliff, population 600, located about 55 miles west of Pueblo.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release that a 67-year-old woman went outside of her house when she was gored.

The woman told CPW officers she was attacked by a small mule deer buck after leaving the front door of her home. The buck was described as having two spikes on each antler.The woman was able to get back into her home and called her husband for help. She sustained a puncture wound to her left leg and significant bruising on the right leg. She was taken to a Pueblo hospital for treatment.

Two young bucks were seen sparring in the yard, common behavior during the deer rut, or mating season, after the attack. However, wildlife officers were unsure if one of those deer was responsible for the attack. CPW said if the deer is identified it will be euthanized to prevent future attacks on humans.

Mule deer are normally not aggressive but can become aggressive during the mating season.

A birdfeeder was found in the yard and the woman told officers she feeds birds and had thrown out bread earlier that day.

Before Saturday's incident, there had been no recent reports of aggressive deer in Silver Cliff, CPW area wildlife manager Mike Brown said. He added the nature of the attack near the house raised concerns that someone had been feeding the deer, causing it to lose its fear of people.

It is illegal to feed wildlife in Colorado.

"I believe this is a good example of what happens when deer lose their natural fear of humans,'' Brown said. "They become aggressive and dangerous. This is a good reminder that wild animals should always be treated as such and that people need to give wildlife the space they need.''

Here are wildlife that most frequently attack humans in Colorado

Wildlife attacks on humans are rare to extremely rare. Fatal encounters are significantly rarer.

Here is a look at wildlife attacks on humans by the most common species, according to CPW:

Black bear: Estimated population 17,000 to 20,000. Since 1990, there have been 88 attacks on humans, three of which were fatal. The last fatal attack was in 2021.

Mountain lion: Estimated population 3,000 to 7,000. Since 1990, there have been 28 attacks on humans, three of which were fatal. The last fatal attack was in 1999 when a lion was believed to have killed Jaryd Atadero in the Upper Poudre Canyon.

Moose: Estimated population 3,000. Since 2006, there have been 21 attacks on humans, with one fatal attack in 2006. Seventeen of those attacks have occurred since 2020. Since 2013, 18 of 20 moose encounters with humans resulting in injuries have been associated with dogs.

Note: Coyotes are known to attack people, but the state wildlife agency does not keep track of those encounters. None of those attacks have been fatal.

