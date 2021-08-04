Colorado woman who shot alleged intruder now faces attempted murder charge, police say

David Aaro
·1 min read

A Colorado woman is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities said she shot an alleged home intruder last weekend.

Police said Emily Strunk, 25, of Aurora, called 911 on Saturday after shooting a male intruder who allegedly broke into her apartment, FOX 31 Denver reported.

The initial investigation suggested the intruder, who had a previous relationship with Strunk, forced his way into the apartment and assaulted another man inside, identified as 27-year-old Kevin Wertin, police said.

COLORADO POLICE OFFICER RESIGNS AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH ASSAULT FOR ALLEGEDLY PISTOL-WHIPPING, CHOKING MAN

Strunk was detained and released pending further investigation, according to Aurora police.

But the department said Tuesday that Strunk and Wertin were both arrested after new information, which has not yet been disclosed, developed in the investigation.

Both suspects face one charge of attempted murder in the first degree, FOX 31 reported.

YOUNG BULL MOOSE IN COLORADO PARKING GARAGE IS TRANQUILIZED, REMOVED: PHOTOS

The man who was shot remained in critical condition Tuesday, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

The case remained under investigation. Anyone with more information was urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of downtown Denver.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Firefighting planes resume flights over fire north of Athens

    Firefighting planes resumed operation at first light in Greece on Wednesday to tackle a major forest fire on the northern outskirts of Athens that forced thousands to flee their homes the previous day amid the country's worst heat wave in decades. The fire in the Varibobi and Tatoi suburbs of the Greek capital was the worst of 81 wildfires that broke out around the country in 24 hours from late Monday to late Tuesday. Five water-dropping planes and nine helicopters were helping more than 500 firefighters, soldiers and numerous volunteer groups on the ground, the fire department said.

  • Iowa man accused of tormenting his ex for two years is sentenced to decade in prison

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after harassing his ex-girlfriend, officials say.

  • South Korea COVID-19 count spikes amid vacations, spread of new variants

    South Korea posted a sharp increase in its coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it struggled to tame its fourth wave of infections amid the spread of new virus variants strains. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,725 cases for Tuesday, up by more than 500 from a day before, as more tests were conducted after the weekend. The daily tally hit a new high of 1,895 last week, partly fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant, with the fourth COVID-19 wave showing little signs of subsiding.

  • Passenger charged with groping, punching flight attendants

    An Ohio man was arrested in Florida over the weekend after being accused of groping two female flight attendants and punching a male flight attendant during a flight from Philadelphia to Miami, officials said. Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, was arrested Saturday at Miami International Airport and charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, according to a Miami-Dade police report. Berry had two drinks while on the Frontier Airlines flight and ordered another drink, police said.

  • Alicia Vikander Gets Why ‘Danish Girl’ Is Problematic, but Calls Redmayne ‘Wonderful in Role’

    Vikander hopes Hollywood gets to a place "where we have trans women and men playing cis characters."

  • The wife of Haiti's assassinated president said she used her dead husband's tie as a tourniquet after the attack

    Jovenel Moïse was killed in his home last month. His wife said a maid found her after the hit, and wonders if someone had told security to leave.

  • After 3 jurors test positive for COVID, judge calls mistrial in Mecklenburg court case

    Judge Robert Ervin put a mask requirement in place for his courtroom last Tuesday. That didn’t stop three jurors from getting sick

  • Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling

    Spirit Airlines canceled more than half its schedule on Tuesday, and American Airlines struggled to recover from weekend storms at its Texas home, stranding thousands of passengers at the height of the summer travel season. The blame appeared to lie at least partly with a technology outage affecting crew scheduling. American Airlines had already canceled nearly 350 flights.

  • A year after the Beirut blast and things are so bad in Lebanon, even the bears are suffering

    If the maxim is true that society can be judged by how it treats its animals, some in Lebanon point to zoos as symbolic of the country's collapse.

  • Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

    Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe asked for help finding the 6-month-old black bear — nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws. The bear escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, the center said in a statement on Tuesday. “He is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but we need to locate him as soon as possible,” the center said.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Watch St. Vincent Perform ‘Los Ageless’ Live in Concert

    Performance is from her upcoming Down and Out Downtown livestream

  • Report: Stephen Curry signing four-year, $215M contract extension with Warriors

    Next season, Warriors star Stephen Curry will be the NBA's highest-paid player for the fifth straight year.

  • Guatemala draws fire for new anti-corruption prosecutor

    Guatemala named a new anti-corruption prosecutor Tuesday, two weeks after the previous one was fired and fled the country, citing fears for his safety. Attorney General Consuelo Porras named Rafael Curruchiche as the new prosecutor. Curruchiche is considered to be one of Porras' inner circle and has himself been questioned for allegedly protecting businessmen accused of illegal campaign contributions from prosecution.

  • Alcohol use linked to nearly 750,000 cancer cases in 2020

    Most cancers linked to alcohol use were in people who have more than two drinks a day.

  • Toyota reports record profit amid pandemic, keeps forecasts

    Toyota reported Wednesday a record 897.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion) profit for the fiscal first quarter, underlining the Japanese automaker’s resilience even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota Motor Corp.’s April-June profit zoomed more than five-fold from 158.8 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Worries remained, such as the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and the rising costs of materials, according to Toyota.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Is Leaving WWE: 'We Just Didn't See Eye to Eye'

    Flair tells PEOPLE that "it was a mutually agreed-upon decision" between him and WWE to end his contract

  • Connor Fields, injured during Olympics BMX Racing crash, expected to return to US by end of week

    Connor Fields, who suffered a brain hemorrhage when he crashed in BMX Racing in Tokyo, is expected to return to Las Vegas by the end of the week.

  • Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch

    TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted a record quarterly profit on Wednesday and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit estimate as pandemic-hit sales rebounded, but the automakers saw no end in sight to the global chip shortage. Japan's top-two automakers joined a host of global car makers, including BMW and Stellantis, in warning that the shortage in chips was likely to persist, as post-lockdown auto demand booms in markets such as the United States. Toyota shares fell 2% in afternoon trading on Wednesday, extending losses from the morning session, with some investors disappointed that the company had not lifted its profit guidance.